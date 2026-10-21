STAAR Surgical to Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Call and Webcast on November 4, 2026

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the third quarter ended October 2, 2026, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after the market close. The Company will also host an earnings call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its financial results and business progress.

Event: Staar Surgical Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT
Location: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IDONdcqb

The live webcast, including an option to pre-register, can be accessed at the preceding link or the "Investors" section of the STAAR website at https://investors.staar.com/ . A webcast replay will be available at the same link for at least 90 days.

Investors are invited to submit questions in advance of the call by email to ir@staar.com .

About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for over 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the Company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discovericl.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .

Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com

Connie Johnson
(626) 303-7902 (ext. 2207)
cjohnson@staar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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