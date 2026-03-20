Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued on January 29, 2026 by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has been revoked, effective March 19, 2026. The MCTO applied only to the Company's CEO and CFO and did not affect trading by other shareholders, including the public.

The Company confirms that it has completed the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Required Filings"), and its interim financial statements for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Copies of the Required Filings and the interim first-quarter financial statements are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sranan Gold
Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit http://www.sranangold.com.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sranan and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would." Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sranan does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289336

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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