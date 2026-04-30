S&P Global to Present at the Barclays 18th Annual Americas Select Conference on May 5, 2026

Session will be Webcast

Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in the Barclays 18th Annual Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 5, 2026 in London, UK. Ms. Cheung is scheduled to speak from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. British Summer Time (6:30 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information. Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will join for investor meetings.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations. The webcast replay will be available within 12 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for one year, ending on May 4, 2027. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow — today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com

Media:
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (646) 407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-the-barclays-18th-annual-americas-select-conference-on-may-5-2026-302759319.html

SOURCE S&P Global

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