Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
GATINEAU, Québec TheNewswire - July 29, 2026 — Ni-Co Energy Inc. (TSXV: NICE,OTC:NICLF) ("Ni-Co" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor to the Company.
Mr. Wares is Chief Executive Officer and a director of Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSX: OM), a TSX-listed mineral development company with a market capitalization exceeding C$1 billion. He will assist Ni-Co on matters relating to geology, exploration and capital markets as the Company advances its 100%-owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project in Québec.
Mr. Wares subscribed for C$100,000 of common shares in Ni-Co's initial public offering, directly aligning his interests with those of the Company's shareholders. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Wares was granted 200,000 stock options as part of the broader option grant described below.
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"I have known Robert for more than 15 years, and it is truly an honour to welcome someone of his calibre to Ni-Co Energy as Technical Advisor," said Alain Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ni-Co Energy. "Robert possesses exceptional geological judgment, an outstanding record of mineral discovery and extensive experience in exploration and capital markets. His advice will be extremely valuable as we advance Kremer, and his decision to invest personally in our initial public offering represents a meaningful vote of confidence in our team and the potential of the project."
Robert Wares
Mr. Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic bulk-tonnage gold deposit, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining Inc. into one of Canada's largest gold mines.
Mr. Wares was a co-recipient of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) 2007 Prospector of the Year Award. Together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, he was also named one of the Northern Miner's Mining Men of the Year for 2009.
Mr. Wares currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Osisko Metals Incorporated and as Chair of the Board of Directors of Brunswick Exploration Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and an honorary Doctorate in Earth Sciences from McGill University.
Grant of Stock Options
The Company's board of directors has granted stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants, entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.38 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.
The options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and remain subject to applicable vesting provisions and the policies and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Ni-Co Energy Inc.
Ni-Co Energy Inc. is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project, located in the ZEC Lavigne, approximately 90 km north of downtown Montréal, Québec. The Company's objective is to explore for nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in Québec, with a focus on critical minerals required for electrification, energy transition technologies and industrial supply chains.
Additional information regarding Ni-Co Energy is available on the Company's website and under its issuer profile on SEDAR+.
For Further Information
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Nicolas Tremblay
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Ni-Co Energy Inc.
Email: info@nicoenergy.ca
Website: www.nicoenergy.ca
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contribution of Mr. Wares as Technical Advisor, the Company's exploration strategy, future drilling and exploration activities, the interpretation of geological and geophysical information and the potential of the Kremer project.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
These risks include, but are not limited to, the speculative nature of mineral exploration, the possibility that exploration results may not support the Company's interpretations or expectations, changes in commodity prices, access to financing, permitting and regulatory risks, operational risks and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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