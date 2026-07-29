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July 28, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada
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07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
06 July
Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan depositDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 June
Placement Update
17 June
Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 May
More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 May
Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $60m to fast track explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities Report
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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LaFleur Minerals Achieves Major Milestone at Beacon Gold Mill
Canadian company LaFleur Minerals (CNSX:LFLR) is now fully permitted and funded to restart production at its Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada’s largest gold-producing belt.The company shared in a virtual investor conference that it is “evolving from explorer... Keep Reading...
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Belo Sun Secures Judicial Victory for Volta Grande Project
Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF) announced it has received the final dismissal of a longstanding civil lawsuit that had posed a significant legal hurdle for its Volta Grande gold project in Brazil's Amazon region.Brazil's Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) permanently dismissed... Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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