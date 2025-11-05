S&P Global Report Charts Enterprise Race to Build AI Agent-Ready Infrastructure

New research reveals 58% of enterprises are actively pursuing agent capabilities

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has released a new report titled Big Picture 2026 AI Outlook: Unleashing Agentic Potential, which examines how agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping enterprise technology strategies and infrastructure demands. The research reveals that while agentic AI promises significant operational improvements, organizations face a critical infrastructure overhaul to support autonomous systems that can initiate actions independently without human prompting.

The research shows that agentic AI represents a fundamental shift from chat-based interactions to autonomous systems capable of taking independent action. Unlike traditional AI that requires human prompting, agents can initiate multiple workflows simultaneously, dramatically increasing infrastructure demands and introducing new security considerations.

"Companies that can harness agentic AI's power early can have a significant competitive advantage," said Eric Hanselman, Chief Analyst, 451 Research at S&P Global. "Agentic approaches can solve much more complex problems, but success depends on having the right data foundation and skilled teams in place."

According to the 451 Research Voice of the Enterprise AI & Machine Learning study, 58% of organizations are actively seeking opportunities to implement agent capabilities. This demand is driving unprecedented infrastructure investment, with Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) shipment projections from leading suppliers increasing more than 500% from original 2023 estimates for the 2025-2026 timeframe.

Key findings include:

  • Infrastructure Strain: Agentic systems consume significantly more IT capacity than chat-based systems as they break free of human pacing and launch multiple prompts and cascade into other agents
  • Data Management Evolution: Agents increase the scale and breadth of data access, requiring more sophisticated data provenance, quality assessment and context engineering
  • Security Complexities: Agents require new non-human identity frameworks beyond traditional user authorization policies
  • Sustainability Concerns: The intensive resource consumption of agentic operations will further drive AI-related data center demand and sustainability challenges

The report also emphasizes that successful agentic implementation requires expanded thinking around AI implications, moving beyond simple automation to comprehensive resource management and security frameworks.

To request a copy of Big Picture 2026 AI Outlook: Unleashing Agentic Potential or to access the full suite of 2026 Big Picture reports, please contact press.mi@spglobal.com or visit here.

To learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global, please visit here.

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com 

Florence Bogitsh
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 646 460 7204
Florence.bogitsh@spglobal.com
press.mi@spglobal.com

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-report-charts-enterprise-race-to-build-ai-agent-ready-infrastructure-302605586.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

Torrent Capital Announces Disposition of Its Solana Holdings

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project