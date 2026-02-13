S&P Global Ratings Wins Ratings Provider of the Year at Private Equity Wire European Awards

Industry recognition honors S&P Global Ratings' role in enhancing credit insights across European private markets

S&P Global Ratings was named Ratings Provider of the Year at the 2026 Private Equity Wire European Awards ceremony, held on Thursday, 12 February at County Hall, London. The award recognises S&P Global Ratings' role in enhancing transparency and enabling decision-making across European private markets.

The Private Equity Wire European Awards recognize excellence and innovation across the European private equity industry. Winners are determined by votes from industry participants, including fund managers, institutional investors, and service providers across the region.

"As private equity and private credit markets continue to evolve with increasing complexity and participation from a broader range of investors, consistent and reliable credit analysis has never been more critical," said Lynn Maxwell, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings. "Whether it's a credit rating, a fund or NAV rating or esoteric asset-based lending, our credit analysts deliver high-quality, independent credit opinions that enable market participants to make decisions with conviction."

For more information about S&P Global Ratings' private markets solutions and thought leadership, visit: www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/private-markets

About S&P Global Ratings

At S&P Global Ratings, our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can uncover opportunities and make decisions with conviction. By bringing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness, we enable growth across a wide variety of organizations, including businesses, governments, and institutions.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings

Media Contact: 

Arnaud Humblot
S&P Global Ratings
arnaud.humblot@spglobal.com
media_europe@spglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ratings-wins-ratings-provider-of-the-year-at-private-equity-wire-european-awards-302687576.html

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

s-p-globalspginyse-spgifintech-investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Gold Mineral Resources Update

Related News

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

Gold Mineral Resources Update

base-metals-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

base-metals-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

base-metals-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services