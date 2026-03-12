S&P Global Ratings Forecasts Global Sustainable Bond Market Will Consolidate In 2026 with Issuance Levels at $800-900 billion

  • Global sustainable bond issuance is set to level off at $800 billion-$900 billion in 2026, signalling a shift from rapid growth to market consolidation.
  • Regional trends diverge. Europe remains the largest market, issuance in the U.S. slows, and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East sustain activity.

- After years of rapid growth, the global sustainable bond market is entering a new phase, according to a new series of sustainable bond outlooks from S&P Global Ratings. Issuance should stabilize at $800 billion-$900 billion in 2026 as regional trends diverge and the market matures.

"The era of rapid expansion is giving way to a period of measured growth. Issuers contend with rising debt maturities, shifting policy priorities, and a more competitive capital market," said Patrice Cochelin, Managing Director, Sustainability Methodology and Research, at S&P Global Ratings.

  • Even so, analysts expect sustainable bond issuance will remain substantial. Sustainable bonds--including green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked instruments--remain a key financing tool for climate and social projects worldwide (see "Sustainable Bonds Global Outlook 2026: Consolidation, Not Expansion," Feb. 12, 2026).
  • In Europe, issuance will likely stabilize in 2026, cementing the region's position as the world's largest sustainable bond market. Strong regulatory frameworks and investor demand, combined with evolving policy standards, will help reinforce Europe's leadership position, while providing clearer guidance for issuers and investors (see "Sustainable Bonds Outlook 2026: European Green Bond Issuance Will Stabilize," Feb. 26, 2026).
  • In the U.S., municipal issuers continue to play an important role in sustainable financing, particularly for clean transportation, water infrastructure, and climate resilience projects. However, labeled issuance has slowed as some issuers prefer conventional bonds to avoid additional reporting requirements (see "U.S. Municipal Sustainable Bond Outlook 2026: As Labeled Debt Volume Dwindles, Other Trends Emerge," March 2, 2026).
  • In Asia-Pacific, many sustainable bonds are approaching maturity. This creates refinancing opportunities and prompts issuers to return to the market with updated sustainability frameworks or new climate-related projects. This, together with buoyant local-currency debt capital markets and regulatory efforts, will support continued activity in the region (see "Sustainable Bonds Outlook 2026: Asia-Pacific Maturities Offer Opportunities," Feb. 25, 2026).
  • Latin America's sustainable bond market is poised for modest growth, spurred by funding needs in renewable energy, climate adaptation, and social initiatives. Strong demand for sustainable debt from governments, corporations, and investors is fueling market activity, and the region is emerging as a hub for innovative sustainable debt instruments (see "Sustainable Bonds Outlook 2026: Modest Growth In Latin America," Feb. 25, 2026).
  • In the Middle East, sustainable bond issuance is expected to remain resilient, as governments integrate sustainability objectives into broader economic diversification strategies. Large-scale investments in renewable energy, hydrogen, and sustainable infrastructure continue to underpin market activity (see "Sustainable Bonds Outlook 2026: Middle East Issuance Persists," Feb. 15, 2026).

The series highlights that sustainable bond markets are still expanding, but slower and more strategically. Analysts expect the market will focus less on growth and more on credibility, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts will host a webinar on the 2026 sustainable bond outlook at 9 a.m. EDT/1 p.m. GMT on March 12, 2026. Register here for the latest insights on sector and regional trends, trending labelled bond types, upcoming debt maturities, and other key market developments.

This report does not constitute a rating action.

About S&P Global Ratings

At S&P Global Ratings, our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can uncover opportunities and make decisions with conviction.  By bringing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness, we enable growth across a wide variety of organizations, including businesses, governments, and institutions.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).  S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings

Media Contact:
Arnaud Humblot
S&P Global Ratings
arnaud.humblot@spglobal.com
media_europe@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ratings-forecasts-global-sustainable-bond-market-will-consolidate-in-2026-with-issuance-levels-at-800-900-billion-302712295.html

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

s&p global SPGI NYSE:SPGI fintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

Related News

oil and gas investing

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

precious metals investing

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

precious metals investing

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario