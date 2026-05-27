S&P Global Mobility Opens FeeSync to Entire Automotive Industry at No Cost, Establishing First-of-Its-Kind Dealer Fee Transparency Infrastructure

Industry-wide initiative gives dealers centralized control over fee data and syndication to vendor partners, supporting pricing transparency across every advertising channel 

S&P Global Mobility today announced that it is opening access to FeeSync powered by Market Scan, its automotive payments-as-a-service platform, to the entire automotive industry at no cost. This is one of the most significant industry-wide infrastructure investments in recent memory. The first-of-its-kind platform gives dealers a centralized, secure environment to manage and syndicate their fee structures to vendor and agency partners, independent of any technology partners.

S&P Global Mobility logo

For decades, the automotive retail ecosystem has relied on a fragmented network of vendors, agencies, and marketing partners, each maintaining their own copy of dealer fee data — often updated on different cadences, through different channels, and without a single source of truth. The result has been operational complexity for dealers and inconsistency for consumers, particularly as expectations around pricing transparency continue to rise across the industry and among regulators. 

FeeSync changes that. Through a simple, secure interface, dealers can update their fee structures in one place and grant or revoke access to specific vendor partners as needed. Approved partners can then extract that fee data via API, ensuring that every downstream marketing channel reflects the dealership's most current information. The platform is offered free of charge to dealers and the broader allied industry. 

"Dealers shouldn't have to chase updates across a dozen vendors every time their fee structure changes, and consumers shouldn't encounter different numbers depending on where they shop. The infrastructure to fix this should exist at the industry level, not at the dealership level — and we're in a unique position to provide it," said Aaron Baldwin, President, Sales Solutions at S&P Global Mobility. "Opening FeeSync to the entire industry at no cost is the right thing to do for our dealer partners, for the allied industry, and ultimately for the consumer. We're proud to serve as a trusted, agnostic third party in making it happen." 

The launch comes at a moment of heightened industry focus on advertising practices. S&P Global Mobility is committed to supporting dealer operations in this evolving landscape. While FeeSync is an operational tool and not a compliance product, it provides foundational infrastructure that empowers dealers to establish a single source of truth for their fee data. This centralized control is a critical first step for any data governance strategy and helps ensure the fee information being sent to marketing partners is accurate and consistent with the dealer's official records. Dealers remain responsible for ensuring that their advertising and pricing practices comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations, including with respect to pricing transparency and vehicle availability. 

"This is the kind of industry-level thinking we've needed for years. As an investor who makes 10 investments per year, many into dealer-facing technology startups, we work with dozens of marketing and technology partners across the industry, and keeping fee data synchronized across all of them is a constant source of friction and operational risk. A neutral, secure platform that enables the industry to update once and syndicate everywhere is a real operational unlock," said Steve Greenfield from Automotive Ventures. "The fact that S&P Global Mobility is offering this to the entire industry at no cost speaks to the kind of partner they've been to dealers for a long time."

FeeSync access will begin with automotiveMastermind® and CARFAX® customers in the coming weeks, with broader industry-wide dealership access to follow. Vendor and agency partners will be invited to integrate with the platform in a phased manner, with dealers retaining full control over which partners can access their data. S&P Global Mobility will serve as the operating steward of the platform, providing the neutrality and security infrastructure that an industry-wide utility of this kind requires. 

Additional details on access, onboarding timelines, and partner integration will be released in the coming weeks.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

Media Contacts:
Kara Evanko
Global Head of Communications 
S&P Global Mobility
kara.evanko@spglobal.com
571-609-7133 

Jennifer Sanford
Vice President of Marketing and Enablement
Jennifer.sanford@spglobal.com
757-537-7004 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-mobility-opens-feesync-to-entire-automotive-industry-at-no-cost-establishing-first-of-its-kind-dealer-fee-transparency-infrastructure-302783464.html

SOURCE S&P Global Mobility

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