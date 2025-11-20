S&P Global Launches WSO Compliance Insights to Streamline Credit Risk Management

  • Compliance solution available through S&P Global Market Intelligence addresses the growing need for private credit and CLO managers to report on increasingly complex loan portfolios
  • Real-time data streaming facilitates accuracy and timeliness for compliance tests
  • Hypothetical trade management supports cross-deal, cross-asset allocation and shell asset creation

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of WSO Compliance Insights, a comprehensive compliance management solution designed to enhance credit risk management for private credit and CLO managers. This application, available through S&P Global Market Intelligence, utilizes real-time data streaming, enabling users to streamline compliance processes, eliminate end-of-day batch processing and improve decision-making capabilities.

With private credit assets under management projected to exceed $3 trillion by 2028, managers face increasing compliance challenges from complex loan terms and detailed legal documentation. WSO Compliance Insights enables users to navigate legal requirements, manage risk and increase transparency in this traditionally opaque market. The solution is designed to generate accurate, real-time reports that save time and reduce errors – allowing teams to focus on strategic investment decisions.

Key features include:

  • Real-time test visualization: View new test results as they become available, enabling event-driven analysis as holdings and securities change throughout the day.
  • Advanced hypothetical trade analysis: Leverage real-time data and connectivity to the WSO loan portfolio software to facilitate accurate trade allocation and scenario analysis across CDOs, CLOs, private credit, Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) and Total Return Swaps (TRSs).
  • Cross-deal comparison: Identify and compare compliance issues across multiple assets and deals, with side-by-side test result analysis of multiple data sets to aid efficient reconciliation.
  • Interactive dashboards: Customizable views with drill-down capabilities provide quick access to key compliance metrics and performance indicators.
  • Historical reporting: Automated snapshots with report scheduling options provide flexible point-in-time views of compliance data by effective or execution date.

WSO Compliance Insights is available as an application or a fully managed service, with S&P Global Market Intelligence's team of experts handling compliance obligations as needed.

"WSO Compliance Insights addresses the growing need for private credit and CLO managers to report on increasingly complex loan portfolios," said Alfredo Milera, Head of Lending Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Our solution streamlines compliance management while enhancing transparency and responsiveness, ensuring better accuracy of test results through advanced compliance rules modeling."

This launch complements recent advancements across both private credit and private equity at S&P Global, including a collaboration with Cambridge Associates and Mercer to deliver comprehensive private markets performance analytics that is set to launch in beta by year-end 2025. S&P Global also recently announced a collaboration with NewVest to launch the S&P Private Equity 50 Indices, benchmarks designed to measure the performance of 50 of the largest available private equity funds and a no-code Snowflake integration into its iLEVEL portfolio monitoring platform.   

To learn more about WSO Compliance Insights, visit our website here.

Media Contact:

Erina Aoyama
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 917-755-7943
erina.aoyama@spglobal.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.  

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

