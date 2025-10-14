S&P Global Launches S&P Capital IQ Pro Document Intelligence on Salesforce's AgentExchange, Transforming Document Analysis with Generative AI

New Tool Delivers Real-Time Insights and Sentiment Analysis Directly in Salesforce
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of S&P Capital IQ Pro Document Intelligence on Salesforce's AgentExchange" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AgentExchange" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AgentExchange" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AgentExchange, a solution that will help customers simplify the analysis of company documents. Building on the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), this new tool helps users quickly extract insights, evaluate risks and gauge sentiment from earnings call transcripts and regulatory filings.
Building on long-term collaboration with Salesforce's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program, the tool can be accessed through AgentExchange. AgentExchange is Saleforce's agentic AI marketplace and natively extends Agentforce, its digital labor platform that enables enterprises to augment workers with AI agents.
The S&P Capital IQ Pro Document Intelligence GenAI tool integrates S&P Global's transcripts and filings data to provide insights, sentiment analysis and more directly within Salesforce. This enables users to quickly analyze critical documents directly in their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool, improving productivity. With these insights, users can easily generate emails, create events, and update account strategies in response to market and company changes.
"Insight on clients, prospects, partners and peers can serve as a competitive advantage, generating opportunities for new sales and in supporting risk mitigation," said Justine Iverson, Head of Corporates and AI for Data & Research, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This offering enables that and demonstrates our commitment to meeting clients where they work and to extend the S&P Capital IQ Pro experience into technologies such as Salesforce's Agentforce."
Agentforce customers will be able to install the S&P Capital IQ Pro Document Intelligence application from the AgentExchange for trials, with full access available with a S&P Global Market Intelligence license.
"AgentExchange enables customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflows," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships. "Now companies can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions like S&P Capital IQ Pro Document Intelligence, so they can build and implement AI agents, and be the pioneers transforming their businesses into Agentforce companies. We appreciate how ISV partners such as S&P Global continue to innovate to solve customer challenges with their unique expertise."
Operated within the Market Intelligence division within S&P Global, S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies and industries that help market participants make informed decisions.
For further details on how to leverage S&P Global's trusted data to enhance your workflow, visit the S&P Global Marketplace or Salesforce AgentExchange to learn more.
