S&P Global Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend of $0.96 is payable on December 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2025 . The annualized dividend rate is $3.84 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel:  + 1 347 640 1521

Media:
April Kabahar
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Tel:  +1 212 438 7530

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-fourth-quarter-dividend-302558336.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

