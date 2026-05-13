S&P Global Brings AI-Powered Energy Insights to S&P Capital IQ Pro

GenAI-powered tools enable real-time analysis across the energy value chain 

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that industry-leading news and insights from S&P Global Energy are now available within S&P Global Market Intelligence's S&P Capital IQ Pro, providing clients with AI-powered access to proprietary intelligence across the global energy value chain.

The new integration addresses critical market needs as geopolitical uncertainty continues to drive volatility across global energy markets, with downstream impacts on supply chains, company fundamentals and markets globally. In this environment, customers are increasingly relying on S&P Global's differentiated data and insights to navigate uncertainty and make informed decisions across interconnected markets. 

"Energy markets are increasingly interconnected with broader financial markets, and our clients need insights that reflects that reality," said Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global Energy. "Drawing on decades of experience covering global energy markets and our proprietary data models, we're providing the market with the essential intelligence they need to understand how the energy landscape impacts their portfolios and investment strategies." 

Clients gain deep, expert coverage of more than 12 industries across the global energy ecosystem, including agriculture, chemicals, oil and gas, LNG, clean energy, power, metals and shipping. This content is seamlessly integrated into Capital IQ Pro's GenAI capabilities including Document Intelligence and ChatIQ, bridging the gap between energy-focused intelligence and financial analysis.

"By combining S&P Global Energy's trusted energy insights with S&P Capital IQ Pro's GenAI-powered analytical tools, we're enabling clients to seamlessly connect energy market dynamics to company fundamentals and investment decisions, all within a single, integrated workflow," said Saugata Saha, President, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer, S&P Global. "This integration demonstrates our commitment to delivering comprehensive, AI-enhanced insights that meet the urgent needs of financial institutions navigating today's complex, interconnected markets." 

By integrating S&P Global Energy's industry-leading news and insights into Capital IQ Pro, the company is equipping clients with a level of energy market insight previously unavailable within capital markets workflows. 

To learn more about S&P Global Energy's intelligence on Capital IQ Pro, visit here

For more information on S&P Global products and solutions, please reach out to our teams here

Media Contacts: 

Orla O'Brien 
S&P Global 
+1 857-407-8559 
orla.obrien@spglobal.com 

Amanda Oey 
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 212-438-1904
amanda.oey@spglobal.com

Suzanne Mount 
S&P Global Energy
suzanne.mount@spgobal.com 

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. 

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

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SOURCE S&P Global

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