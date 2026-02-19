S&P Global Appoints Chief Strategy Officer for Mobility Global Completing New Executive Leadership Team

Martin Metzker to lead Strategy, Communications and Enterprise Marketing for Mobility Global in preparation for its planned separation into a standalone public company

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointment of Martin Metzker as Chief Strategy Officer of S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility Global"), effective immediately. Mr. Metzker will be responsible for leading Mobility Global's Strategy function and overseeing Communications and Enterprise marketing for the business as it prepares for its planned separation from S&P Global into a standalone public company. Mr. Metzker joins the company from Boston Consulting Group, and will report to Bill Eager, President and CEO-designate of S&P Global Mobility.

"Martin's appointment marks another exciting milestone for Mobility Global as we finish building out the talented executive team that will lead the business into our next chapter," said Mr. Eager. "Martin's experience translating strategy into execution, particularly during periods of transformation, and expertise across communications and enterprise marketing will help position Mobility Global for long-term success. I look forward to working closely with Martin to drive sustained value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

With Mr. Metzker's appointment, Mobility Global has completed the formation of its executive leadership team for the future standalone company:

  • Bill Eager, Chief Executive Officer
  • Joe Lafeir, President, Mobility Business Solutions
  • Scott Fredericks, President, CARFAX
  • Matt Calderone, Chief Financial Officer
  • Tasha Matharu, Chief Legal Officer
  • Joedy Lenz, Chief Information Officer
  • Larissa Cerqueira, Chief People Officer
  • Martin Metzker, Chief Strategy Officer

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of the Mobility business in mid-2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the Form 10 registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Martin Metzker
Martin Metzker brings more than 20 years of global strategy and transformation experience to S&P Global Mobility. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he advised CEOs and boards across the industrial, automotive, private equity and technology sectors. Throughout his career, Mr. Metzker has specialized in corporate strategy, digital transformation and AI implementation, delivering measurable financial and operational impact through close collaboration with business and functional teams to create enterprise value. Mr. Metzker has led large-scale change initiatives across the United States, Europe, Latin America, India and Southeast Asia, with deep expertise in business model innovation and M&A.

Mr. Metzker holds a Ph.D. in Finance from HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and a Master's degree in Business from the University of Cologne.

About S&P Global  
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.  

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

Media Contact:

Christina Twomey
S&P Global
Christina.Twomey@spglobal.com 

Farhan Husain 
S&P Global
Farhan.Husain@spglobal.com

