S&P Global Announces Mobility Business Chief Financial Officer

Matt Calderone, outgoing CFO of Booz Allen, named new CFO of Mobility and will lead the finance function of the standalone company

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointment of Matt Calderone as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Mobility business, joining the company by March 1, 2026. Mr. Calderone will serve as the CFO of the standalone public company through its planned separation from S&P Global and will oversee all aspects of the company's Finance function. He will report to Mr. Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility, and CEO-designate of the future standalone company.

"We are excited to see the new Mobility executive team take shape as the business enters a pivotal next chapter," said Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. "Matt brings a strong track record and deep expertise as a public company CFO -- experience that will be critical as Mobility transitions to a standalone company and positions itself for continued success."

Mr. Eager added: "I'm thrilled to welcome Matt as our incoming CFO. His leadership and public company experience will be essential as we continue building the financial and operational foundation for Mobility as an independent company. With the full executive team now in place, we're ready to move forward with a clear vision for delivering value to our customers, employees and future shareholders."

With this latest announcement, the following executives have been named to date as part of the growing leadership team of the future standalone company:

  • Bill Eager, Chief Executive Officer
  • Matt Calderone, Chief Financial Officer
  • Larissa Cerqueira, Chief People Officer
  • Scott Fredericks, President of CARFAX
  • Joe Lafeir, President of Mobility Business Solutions
  • Joedy Lenz, Chief Information Officer
  • Tasha Matharu, Chief Legal Officer

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of the Mobility business within 12 to 18 months from the date of the separation announcement, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the Form 10 registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Matt Calderone
Matt Calderone is the outgoing CFO of Booz Allen. In this capacity, he led financial strategy and execution to drive long-term growth and shareholder value. He oversaw the company's strategic finance, forecasting and planning, investor relations, acquisitions and corporate ventures, capital structure and deployment, and accounting. 

Over his 22-year career at Booz Allen, Mr. Calderone was instrumental in shaping many aspects of the company's financial and strategic transformation. As chief strategy officer, he developed and rolled out VoLT, a growth strategy built around velocity, leadership, and technology. He also built and led the company's corporate development team, guiding more than $1.5 billion in M&A transactions and numerous equity investments, divestitures, and joint ventures. Earlier in his career, he designed and executed Booz Allen's Vision 2020 growth strategy and led the company's restructuring in 2013.

Prior to joining corporate, Mr. Calderone led a 500-person team that supported customers across the Intelligence Community. He also worked for Booz Allen's global commercial business, where he focused on large-scale transformation for both government and commercial customers, and for the Boston Consulting Group.

He holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Maryland and an M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management. 

About S&P Global 
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.   

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact:
Christina Twomey
S&P Global
Christina.Twomey@spglobal.com 

Farhan Husain
S&P Global
Farhan.Husain@spglobal.com

