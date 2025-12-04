S&P Global Announces Additional Leadership Appointments in Mobility Division

Key appointments include Chief People, Legal, and Information Officers who will lead Mobility through its planned separation from S&P Global and remain in leadership roles of the standalone company

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointments of key roles on the S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility") executive leadership team as the business continues working towards its planned separation from S&P Global into a standalone public company. The appointments are as follows:

Larissa Cerqueira, former Chief Human Resources Officer of Fluence Energy, has been appointed Chief People Officer of Mobility, effective January 1, 2026;

Tasha Matharu, current Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of S&P Global, has been appointed Chief Legal Officer of Mobility, effective January 1, 2026; and

Joseph "Joedy" Lenz, former Chief Technology Officer of CARFAX, has been appointed Chief Information Officer of Mobility, effective immediately.

"These appointments represent an important milestone in our process to separate Mobility from S&P Global, ensuring that Mobility has the right leadership team in place," said Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. "I am confident that under the leadership of Bill and the rest of the talented executive team, Mobility will continue to execute on its objectives, while maintaining continuity for customers and employees throughout this transitional period."

"We are thrilled to add such high caliber, experienced leaders to our executive team as we continue to establish a strong foundation and position the business for continued success," said Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility, and CEO-designate upon completion of Mobility's planned separation from S&P Global. "Each brings expertise in their respective fields, extensive leadership experience and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. I look forward to working closely with Larissa, Tasha, Joedy and the rest of the executive team in Mobility's next chapter as a standalone company."

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of the Mobility business within 12 to 18 months from the date of the separation announcement, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval of the S&P Global Board of Directors and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Larissa Cerqueira
Larissa Cerqueira is a seasoned Human Resources executive with over 20 years of experience across diverse sectors, including energy, technology and consumer goods. Ms. Cerqueira most recently led Human Resources at Fluence Energy, a global leader in energy storage and optimization. She oversaw strategic HR initiatives in a rapidly scaling organization that evolved from a joint venture to a publicly traded company. Since joining Fluence in early 2020, Ms. Cerqueira spearheaded transformative strategies, built a high-performing HR team and scaled the company from 200 to over 2,000 employees. Her leadership was instrumental in guiding Fluence through its IPO in late 2021. Her career is defined by driving growth in competitive environments. She has led talent management and organizational change initiatives in fast-paced, complex settings, including through spin-offs. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cerqueira held HR roles at Andrade Gutierrez and later at Henkel, where she served as HR Manager for Latin America and Global Leadership & Talent Manager in Germany.

Ms. Cerqueira holds an MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Brazil and a degree in Psychology from the University of Brasília.

About Tasha Matharu
Tasha Matharu is an experienced legal and enterprise leader with over 17 years of background covering public company legal strategy, governance, compliance and risk management. Tasha brings extensive legal and leadership experience, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for S&P Global. In this role, she has overseen corporate governance, complex transactions and strategic legal initiatives that have supported the company's growth. She spent many years in corporate practice at a top US law firm before joining S&P Global in 2016. She has a proven track record of execution and serves as a trusted adviser to the Company and S&P Global's Board of Directors on complex business and legal matters. 

Ms. Matharu holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a Doctor of Law from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings).

About Joseph Lenz
Joseph Lenz brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience across global data and analytics organizations, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer at CARFAX since 2011. During his tenure, he led the company's transition to high-availability and cloud-based infrastructures, established a formal cybersecurity practice and launched an AI and Machine Learning Center of Excellence that advanced innovation and reliability across the business. With a strong background in machine learning, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity and hands-on leadership style, Mr. Lenz's strategic vision has led to significant improvements in revenue, customer satisfaction and innovation within organizations, making him a change agent in the tech industry. His expertise spans various industries, including healthcare and consulting, showcasing his versatility in adapting to different business landscapes.

Mr. Lenz holds a B.B.A. in Management from Colorado Technical University and served on the Industrial Advisory Board for the University Missouri Department of Engineering from 2012 to 2020.

About S&P Global  
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.   

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact:
Christina Twomey
S&P Global
Christina.Twomey@spglobal.com 

Farhan Husain
S&P Global
Farhan.Husain@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-announces-additional-leadership-appointments-in-mobility-division-302633044.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P Global SPGI NYSE:SPGI Fintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit