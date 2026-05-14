S&P Global and the S&P Global Foundation Announce Next Phase In $10 Million StepForward Initiative

  • StepForward aims to expand access, unlock opportunities, and help prepare the next generation to thrive in an AI-driven economy

S&P Global and the S&P Global Foundation today announced their support for StepForward, a three-year $10 million initiative1 aimed at equipping the next generation with the skills needed to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.

Launched in December 2025,  StepForward supports organizations delivering innovative workforce readiness and AI education programs globally. StepForward works through global and regional collaborators, complemented by skills-based volunteering that channels S&P Global employees' expertise.

"We're thrilled to announce support for organizations that truly embody the innovation and impact we envisioned for StepForward," said Girish Ganesan, Chief People Officer, S&P Global. "They will help S&P Global and the Foundation reach young people at critical moments in their education and career journeys, ensuring they have the skills and confidence to thrive in an AI-driven economy."

Generation and Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) will receive grants from the S&P Global Foundation to deliver AI-focused youth development and young adult employment programs across key markets.

S&P Global Foundation also collaborated with MIT Solve through the Essential Innovation Challenge to identify six regional nonprofits that will deliver workforce development programs tailored to local market needs. These organizations are receiving funding from the S&P Global Foundation with the goal of scaling AI learning and human-centric skills: Bécalos, NavGurukul, NClude, Positiv, She Code Africa and Urdu AI.

Separately, S&P Global is providing corporate funding and support for eight strategic collaborators, who will deliver a range of initiatives aligned with the mission of StepForward: AI For Good, Goodwall, IIT Hyderabad, Misk Foundation, National University of Singapore, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, and Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford.

The UN Youth Office, a United Nations Entity, will participate as a global collaborator supported through an S&P Global corporate-funded contribution. The organization plays a unique role as a global convener and amplifier with direct digital reach to over one million young people. They will focus on a global campaign to elevate awareness of the future-ready skills young people need to thrive in rapidly changing labor markets.

"StepForward will drive huge momentum in ensuring young people have access to the skills they need for tomorrow's careers," said Sujatha Menon Zafar, Chair of the S&P Global Foundation and Global Head of Community and Workplace Engagement, S&P Global. "By combining global expertise with regional insights, we're creating an ecosystem that can deliver both scale and local relevance."

The S&P Global Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) private foundation that conducts and supports charitable activities in furtherance of its mission, with funding and support from S&P Global. Charitable grants made by the S&P Global Foundation are awarded exclusively to eligible nonprofit organizations in accordance with the Foundation's independent governance and approval processes. Corporate-funded contributions and collaborations are administered directly by S&P Global and may involve public institutions, multilateral organizations, or other mission-aligned entities.

S&P Global has long championed AI adoption and upskilling as part of workforce strategy through its EssentialTECH education, 'AI for Everyone' employee training, internal tools including Kensho Spark Assist, and a recent strategic partnership to strengthen workforce development and enable skills-based career mobility across the company.  

To learn more about the organizations participating in StepForward and S&P Global's commitment to AI education, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/en/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility/stepforward 

Notes to Editors

1 Funding for the three-year initiative includes $6 million from the S&P Global Foundation and $4 million from S&P Global.  

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

Isabel Allanwood
S&P Global
+44 7483 368 605
isabel.allanwood@spglobal.com

For queries about the S&P Global Foundation, please email: foundation@spglobal.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.  

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com  

About S&P Global Foundation

The S&P Global Foundation, the keystone of S&P Global's philanthropic efforts, supports the building of resilient communities. At the Foundation, we focus our program efforts where we can have an impact in the communities where we live and work.

The S&P Global Foundation focuses its efforts where we can make a real difference: Technology & Data and Environmental Resilience.

Visit the S&P Global Foundation website for more information.

 

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