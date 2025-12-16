S&P Global Adds Hubert Joly to its Board of Directors

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the addition of Mr. Hubert Joly to the Board, effective January 2, 2026.

Mr. Joly is the former Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Best Buy and is now a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School. Earlier in his career, Mr. Joly served as President and CEO of Carlson, a global hospitality and travel company. In addition to his teaching post at Harvard, Mr. Joly is a member of the Board of Directors of Johnson & Johnson and was until recently on the Board of Ralph Lauren Corporation. He is also a Trustee of the New York Public Library. Mr. Joly has been recognized as one of the top 100 CEOs in the world by Harvard Business Review and is the author of the best-selling book "The Heart of Business."

"I'm delighted to welcome Hubert to our Board," said Martina L. Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. "Hubert has built a stellar reputation as a gifted CEO and inspiring thought leader. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to lead and support our people and clients through rapid technological innovation and transformation."

"We are very pleased to have Hubert join our Board," said Ian P. Livingston, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of S&P Global. "Hubert joins at an exciting period at S&P Global, and his expertise in leadership and change will be a great asset to the Board."

"I am honored to join the Board of S&P Global," said Hubert Joly. "I am inspired by the role the company plays in providing essential intelligence to its customers and how it helps them unlock opportunities. I look forward to working with my fellow board members supporting Martina and her leadership team as they move the company forward."

Mr. Joly will serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation and Leadership Development Committees.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise, and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow and today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
+1 347-640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com 

Media Contact:

April Kabahar
Global Head of Corporate Communications
+1 (917) 796-3121
april.kabahar@spglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-adds-hubert-joly-to-its-board-of-directors-302643438.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

copper investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

Gold Investing

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

Zinc Investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target