Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Coelacanth Energy Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CEI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/17/c6750.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

coelacanth energycei:cctsxv:ceienergy investing
CEI:CC
Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy

Light oil and natural gas exploration and production in the prolific Montney region in British Columbia

Light oil and natural gas exploration and production in the prolific Montney region in British Columbia Keep Reading...
American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU,OTC:AMUIF; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has secured approximately 1,040 acres of new mineral rights at the company's Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The company expanded its land position at the project with additional uranium... Keep Reading...
Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim StakingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Announces Bought Deal Financing of C$60 Million

Coelacanth Energy Announces Bought Deal Financing of C$60 Million

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./ Coelacanth Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Coelacanth") (TSX-V: CEI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Agreement"), co-led by Haywood... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia April 16, 2026 - TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant advancement in target definition and exploration planning at its 100%-owned Yath Uranium... Keep Reading...
Completion of Placement

Completion of Placement

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Completion of PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

Peruvian Metals Engages Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. for Investor Communications

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

AuKing to Acquire High-Grade Tundulu Rare Earths Project in Malawi and Strategic Placement

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Engages Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. for Investor Communications

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

uranium investing

AuKing to Acquire High-Grade Tundulu Rare Earths Project in Malawi and Strategic Placement

gold investing

Trading Halt

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR COMPLETES PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH KEVIN ANNETT

potash investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Highfield Climbs Amid Spiking Fertilizer Prices

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks (Updated April 2026)