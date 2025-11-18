S&P Global Accelerates Private Markets Data Access with No-Code iLEVEL Snowflake Integration

New integration enhances decision-making by enabling faster analysis across multiple datasets, reducing time-to-insights

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has announced the launch of its iLEVEL Snowflake integration, a no-code solution that is designed to enable private markets investors to seamlessly extract core raw datasets from S&P Global's iLEVEL portfolio monitoring platform directly to their Snowflake environment.

This integration continues to strengthen S&P Global's position as a leading private markets intelligence provider and follows a series of strategic announcements in this space including a collaboration with Cambridge Associates and Mercer to provide comprehensive private markets intelligence, the agreement to acquire With Intelligence and the launch of the S&P Private Equity 50 Indices.

The new iLEVEL Snowflake offering enhances decision-making capabilities for private markets investors by enabling them to analyze iLEVEL data alongside other critical datasets within their Snowflake environment. By minimizing technical barriers and reducing time-to-insights, the integration empowers firms to make more informed investment decisions through comprehensive analysis of diverse data sources, while freeing up development teams to focus on high-value strategic initiatives.

"This launch represents a significant enhancement to iLEVEL's connectivity offering and builds on our competitive position in the private markets space," said Darren Thomas, Head of Enterprise Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "By combining iLEVEL's comprehensive private markets data with Snowflake's powerful analytics platform, we're enabling our clients to unlock deeper insights and make more informed investment decisions faster than ever before."

The integration leverages Snowflake's secure data sharing to facilitate access and collaboration. Clients receive all historical iLEVEL data during initial setup, with subsequent syncs refreshing datasets with new updates. Users can monitor sync status through iLEVEL's activity log and directly within Snowflake.

"By eliminating manual processes while maintaining enterprise-grade security, Snowflake secure data sharing removes technical friction and accelerates the journey to comprehensive data management," said Kieren Kennedy, Global Vice President, Data Cloud Product Partners at Snowflake. "It represents exactly the kind of innovation our customers expect from the AI Data Cloud."

The solution also provides access to additional S&P Global datasets available through the Snowflake Marketplace, including Company Financials, RatingsXpress® Credit Ratings and Sustainability data, enabling comprehensive analysis alongside private financial intelligence.

This integration builds upon previous collaboration between S&P Global and Snowflake. S&P Global was recently awarded Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud Partner of the Year, read more here.

To learn more about S&P Global's private markets insights and offerings, visit here.

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

Erina Aoyama
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 917-755-7943
erina.aoyama@spglobal.com  

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.  

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

 

