S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2026 Review Results

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC) rebalancing and reconstitution. The DJ BIC are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that track equity markets while applying a sustainability best-in-class selection process.

The index family, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (DJ BIC World), was originally launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability best-in-class benchmarks available in the market and is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

As a result of this year's review, the following top three largest companies based on free-float market capitalization have been added to and deleted from DJ BIC World. All changes are effective on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Additions: Enbridge Inc, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, London Stock Exchange Plc
Deletions: Microsoft Corp1, Siemens AG2, Union Pacific Corp1

The full results and list of DJSI constituents will be available as of Friday, May 1, 2026 at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-annual-review

S&P Dow Jones Indices renamed a number of its sustainability and ESG-related indices in 2025, with the family of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) becoming the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC), effective February 10, 2025 (see Index Announcement). To better align with the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) participation timeline, S&P Dow Jones Indices has also updated the annual rebalancing schedule after the close of the last business day in April, replacing the previous December schedule.

For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

S&P DJI MEDIA CONTACTS:
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

1 Still member of DJ BIC World Enlarged and DJ BIC North America
2 Still member of DJ BIC World Enlarged and DJ BIC Europe

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SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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