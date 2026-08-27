S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Shell PLC (LON: SHEL) and ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX) have agreed to merge in a cash and stock combination. Each share of ARC Resources will be exchanged for 0.40247 new Shell PLC shares and $8.20 CAD cash. The transaction has received shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close on September 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with ARC Resources expected to delist shortly after closing of the transaction. As a result, ARC Resources shares will be removed from the S&PTSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on September 2, 2026.
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