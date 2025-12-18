S&P 500 Q3 2025 Buybacks Post Modest 6.2% Gain to $249.0 Billion After Declining 20.1% Amidst Uncertainty in Q2; Q4 2025 Expenditures Expected to Post Similar Growth, As 2025 Anticipates a Record $1 Trillion

  • S&P 500 Q3 2025 buybacks were $249.0 billion, as the expenditure increased 6.2% from Q2's $234.6 billion and down 15.1% from the record Q1 2025 $293.5 billion, and was up 9.9% from Q3 2024's $226.6 billion
  • The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was a record $1.020 trillion and was up 11.1% from the 12-month September 2024 expenditure of $918.4 billion 
  • Health Care and Financials significantly increased their spending, up 32.2% and 26.3% respectively over Q2 2025, as Materials and Real Estate reduced spending by 21.0% and 40.3%, respectively
  • The net buyback 1% tax reduced Q3 2025 operating earnings, which are set to post a quarterly earnings record by 0.36% and As Reported GAAP by 0.41%, as the 12-month cost was 0.40% and 0.44%, respectively

- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q3 2025.

Historical data on S&P 500 buybacks is available at https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/indices/equity/sp-500/#overview

Key Highlights:

  • Q3 2025 share repurchases were $249.0 billion, up 6.2% from Q2 2025's $234.6 billion and up 9.9% from Q3 2024's $226.6 billion.
  • For the 12-month September 2025 period buybacks surpassed $1 trillion for the second time, the first was for the 12-months ending in June 2022 with $1.005 trillion, as this period saw a record $1.020 trillion, up from $918.4 billion from the prior 12-month period.
  • 333 companies reported buybacks of at least $5 million for the quarter, down from 338 in Q2 2025 and up from 332 in Q3 2024; 387 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, up from 386 in Q2 2025 and up from 381 in Q3 2024; 436 companies did some buybacks in the 12-month September 2025 period, up from 425 in the prior period.
  • Buybacks remained top heavy as concentration decreased, with the top 20 S&P 500 companies accounting for 49.5% of Q3 2025 buybacks, down from Q2 2025's 51.3%, and above the historical average of 47.8% and above the pre-COVID (Q4 2019) historical average of 44.5%.
  • 17.1% of companies reduced share counts used for earnings per share (EPS) by at least 4% year-over-year, down from Q2 2025's 17.3% and up from Q3 2024's 13.6%; for Q3 2025 156 issues increased their shares used for EPS compared to Q2 2025 and 279 reduced them, as 160 increased them compared to Q3 2024 and 312 reduced them.
  • S&P 500 Q3 2025 dividends increased 1.8%, to $168.1 billion from Q2 2025's $165.2 billion and were 7.0% greater than the $157.0 billion in Q3 2024.
  • For the 12-month September 2025 period, dividends set a record $664.9 billion payment, up 7.9% on an aggregate basis from the prior 12-month's $616.2 billion.
  • Total shareholders return of buybacks and dividends increased to $417.1 billion in Q3 2025, up 4.3% from Q2 2025's $399.7 billion and up 8.7% from Q3 2024's $383.6 billion.
  • Total shareholder returns for the 12-month September 2025 period increased 9.8% to a record $1.685 trillion from the 12-month September 2024's $1.535 trillion.
  • The 1% tax on net buybacks, which started in 2023, reduced the Q3 2025 S&P 500 operating earnings by 0.36%, down from Q2 2025's 0.39%, as it reduced As Reported GAAP earnings by 0.41%, down from the prior 0.42%. For the 12-months ending in September 2025, the 1% tax on net buybacks reduced earnings by 0.40% for operating and 0.44% for As Reported.

"Companies dipped their cash back in the buyback market for Q3 after withdrawing in the second quarter over uncertainty, tariffs and economic policy and following the record Q1 2025 level. The increase expenditure of 6.2% after a 20.1% decrease shows the continuing cautious approach corporations have to cash outlays. Participation in buybacks ticked down to 66.6% from the Q2 67.6% rate and still pales the Q1 2025 76.8% participation rate. Buyback concentration from the top 20 issues decreased to 49.5% from the prior 51.3%, remaining higher than the historical 47.8% rate. Of note were the top four: Apple, NVIDIA, Alphabet and Meta Platforms, which accounted for over 22% ($55.2 billion) of the S&P 500's Q3 2025 total buybacks.

Continued buybacks resulted in share-count-reduction, which has also fueled higher issue level earnings-per-share, as 17.1% of the issues posted at least a 4% reduction in their year-over-year share count, increasing their EPS by at least 4%. The trend, which is contingent on earnings and cash-flow as well as market price levels, is expected to continue short-term, providing additional support for issue level earnings-per-share.

For the fourth quarter, policy direction has started to clear up, but remains volatile, resulting in corporate uncertainty continuing, and limiting discretionary buyback expenditures. Buybacks for the fourth quarter appear to have continued to trend up at a slow pace while remaining shy of their Q1 2025 record level.

For the full-year 2025, shareholder returns via buybacks and dividends from S&P 500 companies are expected to easily set a record expenditure, posting a near double-digit gain for buybacks and a mid-single-digit gain for dividends. The initial 2026 outlook for buybacks shows companies planning to increase their expenditure, with their expected cash-flow supporting their plans. Dividends are expected to post another record payment for the year, with the question being by how much," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

1% Buyback Excise Tax:

The 1% excise tax on net buybacks reduced Q3 2025 operating earnings by 0.36%, down from Q2 2025's 0.39% and down from the 0.42% for Q3 2024. The 12-month impact was 0.40%, down from the 12-month September 2024's 0.45%, as the tax on As Reported GAAP earnings impact decreased to 0.41% from Q2 2025's 0.42% and to 0.43% from 0.50% for the 12-month period.

Silverblatt added: "The 1% tax continues to be a manageable expense and has not impacted overall buybacks. At this point it does not appear that an increased buyback tax is on the Washington table, but things could change quickly as the Continuing Resolution bill expires on January 30, 2026. Given the current corporate sensitivity to costs, a buyback tax rate of 2% was seen as impacting both buybacks and the EPS impact of share-count-reduction. Under any potential increased tax, some of the buyback expenditures may shift to dividends. However, any shift was not seen as being on a-dollar-for-dollar basis as dividends remain a long-term pure cash-flow item which must be incorporated into corporate budgets."

Q3 2025 GICS® Sector Analysis:

Information Technology maintained its lead in buybacks as its expenditure's increased 5.2%, representing 28.4% of all buybacks for the quarter. Q3 2025 expenditures increased to $70.6 billion, compared to Q2 2025's $67.1 billion (and $80.2 billion in Q1 2025), and were up 10.3% from Q3 2024's $64.0 billion expenditure. For the 12-months ending September 2025, the sector increased its expenditure by 14.5% to $281.6 billion, representing 27.6% of all S&P 500 buybacks, compared to the prior 12-month period's $245.9 billion which represented 26.8% of all buybacks.

Financials increased buybacks by 26.3% for Q3 2025 as it collectively spent $65.3 billion on buybacks, which accounted for 26.2% of all S&P 500 buybacks. This was up for the quarter compared to Q2 2025's expenditure of $51.7 billion, and up 48.2% from Q3 2024's $44.1 billion. For the 12-months ending September 2025, Financials spent $218.6 billion, up from the prior period's $161.8 billion.

Health Care increased their buyback expenditures in Q3 2025, by 32.2%, the largest of any sector, as it spent $21.0 billion, up from the Q2 2025 $15.8 billion, as it represented 8.4% of the buybacks, as the 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $89.3 billion, up 20.2% from the prior 12-month's $74.4 billion.

Materials decreased its Q3 2025 expenditure by 21.0%, spending $3.6 billion, compared to the Q2 2025 expenditure of $4.6 billion, and was down 18.3% from Q3 2024's $4.5 billion expenditure. For the 12-months ending September 2025, the sector spent $18.4 billion, down from the prior 12-month period's $17.8 billion.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q3 2025 were:

  • Apple (AAPL): continued to dominate the issue level buybacks as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q3 2025 expenditure, but the expenditure did not place in the top 20 historical buybacks, in which Apple holds 19 of the 20 top positions (Meta Platforms holds #19). For the quarter, the company spent $20.4 billion, down from Q2 2025's $23.6 billion. For the 12-month period ending September 2025, Apple spent $96.7 billion on buybacks, down from the prior 12-month's $100.4 billion. Over the five-year period, Apple has spent $468 billion, and $755 billion over the ten-year period.
  • NVIDIA (NVDA): $14.9 billion for Q3 2025, up from $11.6 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $51.8 billion versus the prior 12-month's $34.5 billion.
  • Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL): $11.5 billion for Q3 2025, down from $13.6 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $55.8 billion versus $62.9 billion in the prior period.
  • Meta Platforms (META): $8.5 billion for Q3 2025, down from $14.3 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $44.2 billion versus $48.2 billion in the prior period.
  • JP Morgan (JPM): $8.3 billion for Q3 2025, up from $7.5 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $27.6 billion versus $16.8 billion in the prior period.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

S&P Dow Jones Indices






S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

(preliminary in bold)




PERIOD

MARKET

OPERATING

AS REPORTED



DIVIDEND &

VALUE

EARNINGS

EARNINGS

DIVIDENDS

BUYBACKS

DIVIDEND 

BUYBACK 

BUYBACK 

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

YIELD

YIELD

YIELD

12 Mo Sep,'25 Prelim.

$57,047

$2,164.58

$1,994.76

$664.90

$1,020.27

1.17 %

1.79 %

2.95 %

12 Mo Sep,'24

$48,701

$1,900.66

$1,637.95

$616.16

$918.40

1.27 %

1.89 %

3.15 %

2024

$49,805

$1,966.53

$1,771.24

$629.62

$942.55

1.26 %

1.89 %

3.16 %

2023

$40,039

$1,787.36

$1,610.73

$588.23

$795.16

1.47 %

1.99 %

3.46 %

2022

$32,133

$1,656.66

$1,453.43

$564.57

$922.68

1.76 %

2.87 %

4.63 %

2021

$40,356

$1,762.75

$1,675.22

$511.23

$881.72

1.27 %

2.18 %

3.45 %

2020

$31,659

$1,019.04

$784.21

$483.18

$519.76

1.53 %

1.64 %

3.17 %

2019

$26,760

$1,304.76

$1,158.22

$485.48

$728.74

1.81 %

2.72 %

4.54 %

2018

$21,027

$1,281.66

$1,119.43

$456.31

$806.41

2.17 %

3.84 %

6.01 %









9/30/2025 Estimate

$57,047

$617.34

$550.73

$168.08

$249.00

1.17 %

1.79 %

2.95 %

6/30/2025

$52,501

$541.59

$498.87

$165.16

$234.57

1.25 %

1.90 %

3.15 %

3/31/2025

$50,166

$487.33

$456.65

$164.10

$293.45

1.28 %

1.99 %

3.27 %

12/31/2024

$49,805

$518.32

$488.51

$167.56

$243.24

1.26 %

1.89 %

3.16 %

9/30/2024

$48,701

$499.98

$439.39

$157.04

$226.56

1.27 %

1.89 %

3.15 %

6/28/2024

$45,843

$489.95

$397.69

$153.41

$235.93

1.32 %

1.91 %

3.23 %

3/28/2024

$44,078

$458.28

$400.90

$151.61

$236.82

1.35 %

1.85 %

3.20 %

12/31/2023

$40,039

$452.44

$399.98

$154.10

$219.09

1.47 %

1.99 %

3.46 %

9/30/2023

$35,938

$437.90

$399.35

$144.18

$185.62

1.61 %

2.19 %

3.81 %

6/30/2023

$37,162

$457.93

$405.66

$143.20

$174.92

1.55 %

2.19 %

3.74 %

3/31/2023

$34,342

$439.08

$404.57

$146.76

$215.53

1.67 %

2.50 %

4.17 %

12/31/2022

$32,133

$421.55

$331.50

$146.07

$211.19

1.76 %

2.87 %

4.63 %

9/30/2022

$30,119

$422.94

$373.04

$140.34

$210.84

1.83 %

3.26 %

5.09 %

 

S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P 500 proforma net buyback tax impact

TAX

TAX % OF

TAX % OF

$ BILLIONS

OPERATING

AS REPORTED

Q3 2025

$2.25

0.36 %

0.41 %

Q2 2025

$2.13

0.39 %

0.42 %

Q1 2025

$2.43

0.50 %

0.53 %

Q4 2024

$1.93

0.37 %

0.39 %

Q3 2024

$2.11

0.42 %

0.48 %

Q2 2024

$2.20

0.45 %

0.49 %

2023

$7.47

0.40 %

0.45 %

 2022 proforma

$8.47

0.51 %

0.58 %

2021 proforma

$7.93

0.45 %

0.47 %

 

S&P Dow Jones Indices






S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS






SECTOR $ MILLIONS

Q3,'25

Q2,'25

Q3'24

12MoSep,'25

12MoSep,'24

5-YEARS

10-YEARS

Consumer Discretionary

$14,279

$14,188

$20,605

$68,529

$83,536

$396,494

$768,342

Consumer Staples

$6,964

$6,626

$7,734

$40,284

$39,240

$180,932

$369,907

Energy

$12,744

$12,668

$18,313

$59,396

$65,200

$255,192

$329,442

Financials

$65,305

$51,720

$44,054

$218,578

$161,844

$814,996

$1,464,662

Healthcare

$20,958

$15,850

$16,906

$89,339

$74,441

$409,399

$810,044

Industrials

$20,535

$21,332

$15,852

$91,605

$76,647

$360,967

$675,545

Information Technology

$70,601

$67,131

$63,981

$281,637

$245,911

$1,247,248

$2,170,208

Materials

$3,639

$4,610

$4,454

$18,359

$17,849

$102,577

$158,783

Real Estate

$585

$808

$204

$3,005

$1,795

$12,147

$24,678

Communication Services

$32,839

$38,708

$33,818

$146,145

$148,137

$656,597

$781,452

Utilities

$555

$929

$636

$3,391

$3,797

$13,179

$22,640

TOTAL

$249,004

$234,570

$226,557

$1,020,268

$918,398

$4,449,728

$7,575,704
















SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP %

Q3,'25

Q2,'25

Q3'24

12MoSep,'25

12MoSep,'24

5-YEARS

10-YEARS

Consumer Discretionary

5.73 %

6.05 %

9.09 %

6.72 %

9.10 %

8.91 %

10.14 %

Consumer Staples

2.80 %

2.82 %

3.41 %

3.95 %

4.27 %

4.07 %

4.88 %

Energy

5.12 %

5.40 %

8.08 %

5.82 %

7.10 %

5.74 %

4.35 %

Financials

26.23 %

22.05 %

19.44 %

21.42 %

17.62 %

18.32 %

19.33 %

Healthcare

8.42 %

6.76 %

7.46 %

8.76 %

8.11 %

9.20 %

10.69 %

Industrials

8.25 %

9.09 %

7.00 %

8.98 %

8.35 %

8.11 %

8.92 %

Information Technology

28.35 %

28.62 %

28.24 %

27.60 %

26.78 %

28.03 %

28.65 %

Materials

1.46 %

1.97 %

1.97 %

1.80 %

1.94 %

2.31 %

2.10 %

Real Estate

0.23 %

0.34 %

0.09 %

0.29 %

0.20 %

0.27 %

0.33 %

Communication Services

13.19 %

16.50 %

14.93 %

14.32 %

16.13 %

14.76 %

10.32 %

Utilities

0.22 %

0.40 %

0.28 %

0.33 %

0.41 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

TOTAL

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

 

S&P Dow Jones Indices









S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q3 2025 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS 







Company  

Ticker

Sector

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

12-Months

12-Months

5-Year

10-Year

Indicated



Buybacks

Buybacks

Buybacks

Sep,'25

Sep,'25

Buybacks

Buybacks

Dividend



$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

Apple

AAPL

Information Technology

$20,373

$23,589

$25,361

$96,671

$100,390

$468,194

$755,231

$15,434

NVIDIA

NVDA

Information Technology

$14,885

$11,568

$12,676

$51,753

$34,463

$108,676

$115,125

$976

Alphabet

GOOGL

Communication Services

$11,504

$13,638

$15,291

$55,761

$62,862

$281,410

$342,445

$4,886

Meta Platforms

META

Communication Services

$8,462

$14,277

$12,361

$44,233

$48,203

$195,709

$230,350

$4,555

JPMorgan

JPM

Financials

$8,293

$7,506

$6,361

$27,628

$16,804

$73,551

$149,763

$16,499

Wells Fargo

WFC

Financials

$6,000

$3,016

$3,435

$16,516

$17,798

$64,825

$135,247

$5,766

Microsoft 

MSFT

Information Technology

$5,650

$4,546

$4,107

$19,963

$16,530

$116,907

$199,882

$27,057

Bank of America 

BAC

Financials

$5,300

$5,302

$3,534

$18,658

$10,380

$63,265

$136,990

$7,632

Exxon Mobil

XOM

Energy

$5,126

$4,964

$5,512

$20,674

$18,505

$67,681

$71,685

$17,565

Johnson Controls Internat'l 

JCI

Industrials

$5,097

$312

$377

$6,100

$1,279

$10,858

$20,531

$1,047

Citigroup

C

Financials

$5,005

$2,015

$987

$10,499

$1,954

$25,741

$78,463

$4,418

Visa

V

Financials

$4,954

$4,794

$5,867

$18,597

$16,921

$68,278

$106,772

$4,552

Salesforce

CRM

Information Technology

$3,928

$2,237

$1,285

$8,874

$9,445

$28,247

$28,247

$1,587

Mastercard 

MA

Financials

$3,335

$2,291

$2,935

$11,925

$9,580

$44,752

$68,175

$2,873

Charles Schwab 

SCHW

Financials

$2,748

$333

$0

$4,581

$0

$10,818

$14,038

$1,843

QUALCOMM 

QCOM

Information Technology

$2,681

$3,118

$1,438

$9,906

$5,053

$25,936

$59,185

$3,840

T-Mobile US

TMUS

Communication Services

$2,571

$2,585

$596

$12,634

$8,998

$36,437

$58,467

$1,974

HCA Healthcare

HCA

Health Care

$2,498

$2,505

$1,795

$9,209

$5,252

$32,577

$41,392

$472

Chevron 

CVX

Energy

$2,482

$2,733

$4,714

$13,423

$13,932

$48,057

$54,177

$13,164

American Express 

AXP

Financials

$2,351

$1,356

$1,935

$5,946

$5,890

$25,742

$43,186

$1,780

Top 20   

$123,243

$112,685

$110,567

$463,551

$404,239

$1,797,661

$2,709,351

$137,919

S&P 500

$249,004

$234,570

$226,557

$1,020,268

$918,398

$4,449,728

$7,575,704

$674,035

Top 20 % of S&P 500

49.49 %

48.04 %

48.80 %

45.43 %

44.02 %

40.40 %

35.76 %

20.46 %

   Gross values are not adjusted for float








 

S&P Dow Jones Indices



S&P 500 Q3 2025 Buyback Report







SECTOR

DIVIDEND

BUYBACK 

COMBINED

YIELD

YIELD

YIELD

Consumer Discretionary

0.63 %

1.13 %

1.76 %

Consumer Staples

2.56 %

1.44 %

4.00 %

Energy

3.43 %

3.63 %

7.06 %

Financials

1.42 %

2.80 %

4.21 %

HealthCare

1.71 %

1.60 %

3.31 %

Industrials

1.25 %

1.92 %

3.18 %

Information Technology

0.53 %

1.41 %

1.94 %

Materials

1.84 %

1.84 %

3.69 %

Real Estate

3.44 %

0.28 %

3.72 %

Communications Services

0.87 %

3.16 %

4.03 %

Utilities

2.88 %

0.26 %

3.15 %

S&P 500

1.19 %

1.81 %

2.99 %

   Uses full values (unadjusted for float)


   Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q3,'25

 

Share Count Changes

(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS)

>=4%

<=-4%

Q3 2025

5.00 %

17.14 %

Q2 2025

6.63 %

17.27 %

Q1 2025

5.80 %

13.80 %

Q4 2024

6.63 %

12.05 %

Q3 2024

5.01 %

13.63 %

Q2 2024

5.04 %

12.70 %

Q1 2024

4.62 %

13.25 %

Q4 2023

3.81 %

12.63 %

Q3 2023

4.60 %

13.80 %

Q2 2023

4.22 %

16.27 %

Q1 2023

4.02 %

18.47 %

Q4 2022

5.01 %

19.44 %

Q3 2022

7.21 %

21.24 %

 

S&P 500 DIVIDENDS VS. BUYBACKS, $BILLIONS

S&P 500 QUARTERLY BUYBACKS AS A % OF MARKET VALUE

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P Dow Jones Indices has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-500-q3-2025-buybacks-post-modest-6-2-gain-to-249-0-billion-after-declining-20-1-amidst-uncertainty-in-q2-q4-2025-expenditures-expected-to-post-similar-growth-as-2025-anticipates-a-record-1-trillion-302645583.html

Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

