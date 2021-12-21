Southern Energy Corp. a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to confirm that its proposed share consolidation announced on December 10, 2021 has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange with trading in the post-Consolidation Shares to commence at market open on December 22, 2021 on both AIM and the TSX-V The 616,901,068 existing Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be ...

SOU:CA