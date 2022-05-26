Resource News Investing News

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) today announces the release of its first quarter financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

Southern is an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to the best commodity pricing in North America. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR.

All figures referred to in this news release are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • $2.2 million of adjusted funds flow from operations[1] in Q1 2022, an increase of 121% from the same period in 2021
  • Petroleum and natural gas sales of $5.9 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 54% from the same period in 2021
  • Q1 2022 average production of 11,515 Mcfe/d[2] (1,919 boe/d) (92% natural gas), an 11% decrease from the same period in 2021
  • Rig released two (2.0 net) wells of the three well program at Gwinville in Q1 2022 with the third well rig released in April 2022
  • Net loss of $1.9 million in Q1 2022 ($0.02 per share - basic and diluted), with an unrealized loss on derivatives of $2.9 million, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in Q1 2021
  • Exited Q1 2022 with Net Debt[1]of $10.7 million, and Net Debt to Q1 2022 annualized Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations[1] of 1.2x
  • Average realized oil and natural gas prices for Q1 2022 of $95.20/bbl and $4.87/Mcf, respectively, reflecting the benefit of strategic access to premium-priced US sales hubs
  • On February 1, 2022, Southern disposed of all of its assets from its non-core Smackover cash generating unit for net proceeds of $0.8 million

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • On April 8, 2022, Southern entered into a second amendment (the "Second Amendment") to its senior secured term loan of up to $8.5 million (the "New Facility") which, combined with the first amendment (the "First Amendment") effective December 30, 2021, resulted in: (a) an increase of Tranche B to $4.5 million ($4.0 million available to borrow); (b) an extension of the availability to June 30, 2022; and (c) the exclusion of transaction costs related to the Company's August 2021 admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange from the calculation of EBITDAX (as such term is defined in the Financial Statements)

Operational Update

In May 2022, Southern commenced completion operations on the three-well horizontal padsite in the Gwinville asset. The first well to begin flowback following the stimulation was the GH 19-3 #3 well, which came on-line on May 25, 2022. The GH 19-3 #2 and GH 19-3 #4 wells are expected to be on-line shortly, and the Company is looking forward to providing initial production results in the coming weeks.

During Q1 2022, the Company experienced high third-party pipeline operating pressures in the Mount Olive field which negatively impacted production, but this situation has since been resolved by optimizing compression needs in the field. Current May 2022 production estimates are back to expected levels of approximately 11,820 Mcfe/d[3] (1,970 boe/d). Q1 2022 also reflects the first quarter of the non-core oil dispositions which amount to a loss of approximately 240 Mcfe/d[4] (40 boe/d).

Financial Highlights


 Three months ended March 31,
(000s, except $ per share)
 2022 2021
Petroleum and natural gas sales
 $ 5,925 $ 3,857
Net loss
 (1,855 ) (631 )
Net loss per share
Basic
 (0.02 ) (0.02 )
Fully diluted
 (0.02 ) (0.02 )
Adjusted funds flow from operations (1)
 2,234 1,011
Adjusted funds flow from operations per share (1)
Basic
 0.03 0.04
Fully diluted
 0.03 0.04
Capital expenditures
 6,872 57
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
 78,153 27,596
Fully diluted
 78,153 27,596
As at period end
Basic common shares outstanding
 78,200 27,596
Total assets
 48,534 29,339
Non-current liabilities
 11,777 10,033
Net debt (1)
 $ 10,745 $ 22,524

Notes:

  1. See "Reader Advisories - Specified Financial Measures".

Outlook

With the results of our three well drilling program at Gwinville expected imminently, our focus remains on the delivery of these results in an efficient and safe manner. Success with these three wells may see Southern commencing a continual drilling program at Gwinville, taking advantage of our low-risk drilling inventory.

These first three Gwinville horizontal wells could deliver material production increases for the Company and, given the current commodity prices and production not being hedged from these wells, will deliver significant near-term cash flow.

As part of its risk management and sustainability strategy, Southern has entered into some fixed price and costless collar hedges which will cover its existing production wells to mitigate the effects of market volatility while retaining the ability to participate in potential natural gas price appreciation during 2022. On January 28, 2022, Southern entered into a fixed price hedge on production of 2,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas at a price of $4.61/MMBtu from March 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. On April 4, 2022, Southern entered into a costless collar with a floor of $3.50/MMBtu and a ceiling of $20.00/MMBtu for 2,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas from November 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. A complete list of the fixed price and costless collar contracts can be found within Southern's first quarter MD&A.

The Company's long-term strategy remains consistent into 2022, with an unwavering commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") principles that support the continued development and consolidation of prolific reservoirs that are outside of the more expensive shale basins. Cost savings and financial discipline will remain a priority through the continued enhancement of operations and the ongoing evaluation of opportunities to reduce operating and capital costs.

Southern thanks all of its stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to providing future updates on operational activities.

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

"With the significantly increased commodity prices experienced in Q1 2022, Southern has started the year very positively. Our balance sheet is getting stronger and we are being rewarded for our investment strategy in prior quarters with strong production yielding significant cash flow.

In the immediate future, our focus remains on the three well development program at Gwinville which, if successful, not only means increased production from these wells, but speaks volumes as to the potential for our operational strategy to deliver multi-year growth from the wider Gwinville field, highlighting the significant opportunity and optionality we have in providing transformational production, reserves and cash flow growth for shareholders.

As always, I would like to thank the staff and shareholders of Southern Energy Corp. for their continued hard work and support. We look forward to providing further updates in due course."

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)
+1 587 287 5401
+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494


+44 (0) 20 7907 8500


+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Camarco
James Crothers, Hugo Liddy, Billy Clegg
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

READER ADVISORY

MCFE Disclosure. Natural gas liquids volumes are recorded in barrels of oil (bbl) and are converted to a thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) using a ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) barrel of oil (bbl). Natural gas volumes recorded in thousand cubic feet (Mcf) are converted to barrels of oil equivalent (boe) using the ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) barrel of oil (bbl). Mcfe and boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl or a Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf is based in an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of six to one, utilizing a boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl or a Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

Throughout this press release, "crude oil" or "oil" refers to light and medium crude oil product types as defined by National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). References to "NGLs" throughout this press release comprise pentane, butane, propane, and ethane, being all NGLs as defined by NI 51-101. References to "natural gas" throughout this press release refers to conventional natural gas as defined by NI 51-101.

Abbreviations. Please see below for a list of abbreviations used in this press release.

bbl barrels
bbl/d barrels per day
boe barrels of oil
boe/d barrels of oil per day
Mcf thousand cubic feet
Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day
Mcfe thousand cubic feet equivalent
Mcfe/d thousand cubic feet equivalent per day
MMBtu million British thermal units
MMBtu/d million British thermal units per day

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Company's asset base including the development of the Company's assets, future commodities pricing, the effect of market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's performance, Southern's planned ESG initiatives, expectations regarding the Company's hedging program, expectations regarding site preparation and production from the Company's drilling operations in Gwinville and the timing thereof, ability to achieve production estimates set out herein, expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's credit facilities, as amended by the First Amendment and the Second Amendment thereto, the availability and renewal of the Credit Facility, the Company's financial hedging program including the use and expected benefits of financial derivatives, future production levels, acquisition opportunities, costs/debt reducing activities, and planned capital expenditures.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Southern, including the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Southern's properties, the characteristics of the Company's assets, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, benefits of current commodity pricing hedging arrangements, Southern's ability to enter into future derivative contracts on acceptable terms, Southern's ability to secure financing on acceptable terms, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, commodity prices, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the Company's ability to obtain all requisite permits and licences, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the Company's ability to source and complete asset acquisitions.

Although Southern believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Southern can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, regulatory risks, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, negative effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, geo-political risks, political and economic instability abroad, wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, inflationary risks including potential increases to operating and capital costs, changes in legislation impacting the oil and gas industry, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Ongoing military actions between Russia and the Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Southern's MD&A and AIF.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Southern undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Future Oriented Financial Information. Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of Southern. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results.

Specified Financial Measures. This press release provides various financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. These specified financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Southern's method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and accordingly, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Adjusted funds flow from operations, operating netback, adjusted working capital and net debt are not recognized measures under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that these specified financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. These specified financial measures provide additional information that management believes is meaningful in describing the Company's operational performance, liquidity and capacity to fund capital expenditures and other activities. Please see below for a brief overview of all specified financial measures used in this release and refer to the Company's MD&A for additional information relating to specified financial measures, which is available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and filed on SEDAR.

"Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations" (non-IFRS financial measure) is calculated based on cash flow from operative activities before changes in non-cash working capital and cash decommissioning expenditures. Management uses adjusted funds flow from operations as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to finance operating activities, capital expenditures and debt repayments.

"Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations per Share" (non-IFRS financial measure) is calculated by dividing Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations by the number of Southern shares issued and outstanding.

"Operating Netback" (non-IFRS financial measure) equals total oil and natural gas sales less royalties, production taxes, operating expenses, transportation costs and realized gain / (loss) on derivatives. Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate its operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

"Net Debt" (capital management measure) is monitored by Management, along with adjusted working capital, as part of its capital structure in order to fund current operations and future growth of the Company. Net debt is defined as long-term debt plus adjusted working capital surplus or deficit. Adjusted working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, removing current derivative assets/liabilities, the current portion of bank debt, and the current portion of lease liabilities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] See "Specified Financial Measures" under "Reader Advisory" below".

[2] Comprised of 139 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 14 bbl/d NGLs and 10,597 Mcf/d conventional natural gas

[3]Comprised of 113 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 11 bbl/d NGLs and 11,076 Mcf/d conventional natural gas

[4] Comprised of 35 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 3 bbl/d NGLs and 12 Mcf/d conventional natural gas

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



Southern Energy TSXV:SOU Energy Investing
SOU:CA
Southern Energy

Southern Energy

Overview

The export of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the United States has dramatically grown since 2016. Analysts report that U.S. LNG exports set an all-time record in March 2021 at 10.5Bcf/d and averaged 9.2Bcf/d the following month leading to an increase demand for natural gas.

With projected U.S. consumption of natural gas to hit unprecedented averages of 82.6 billion cubic feet per day in 2021, investors looking to gain exposure in this growing space could see significant upside potential by investing in emerging players in oil and natural gas production.

Southern Energy (TSXV:SOU) is Canadian listed, primarily natural gas company focused on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast U.S. Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas.

Southern Energy’s core asset base consists of 2,300 boe/d of high cash margin, low decline stable production, and a combined area of 33,000 acres held by production. Its main Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and greater Williamsburg assets host exceptional development upsides, including large scale, multi-zone expansion potential within company owned infrastructure.

Southern’s emphasis on incorporating technological advancement in its development plans gives the company a competitive edge. In the past 5 years management has put together a massive proprietary digital database of over 25,000 wells within the Gulf Coast focus area, which allows the company to geologically map areas much quicker and across millions of acres at one time. This highly valuable data also optimizes acquisition evaluation workflow and the company has evaluated over 100 assets for possible acquisition.

The company anticipates significant growth in the next 18 to 24 months with the completion of strategic and transformative acquisitions in the focus area. Southern has conducted extensive groundwork to access capital in the global equity markets and has engaged with key high profile advisors to access these markets.

In April 2021, Southern closed a CAD$5.5 million private placement priced at CAD$0.04 per share with a full warrant for two years priced at CAD0.04 per share unit. This placement involved existing and new investors alongside management participation in the financing. The company intends to use the proceeds to complete its restructuring transiaction and for general corporate purposes.

Southern Energy’s core values emphasize dedication to the environment, safety, stakeholder satisfaction and governance. The company works actively with state regulators to design best practices and policies in areas of reducing air emissions and fresh water usage. Southern has an impeccable saftey record since management began operations in the area in 2013. A focus on governance is also a key to success for Southern with independent and diverse board oversight and regular stakeholder engagement.

Southern Energy’s management team has a long and successful track record of working together and creating significant shareholder value through strategic acquisition and efficient development of existing conventional oil and natural gas fields..The team is working to utilize modern development techniques on mature, low decline assets. Together, they prime the company for significant success and economic growth.

Company Highlights

  • Southern Energy 100 percent focused on consolidating and developing its Gulf Coast oil and natural gas operations, where they leverage exceptional resource pricing, low-risk and high cash margin potential.
  • The company currently operates in two counties in Alabama, twelve countries in Mississippi and holds a high working interest in more than 30,000 net acres of favorable land positioning.
  • Southern has a robust core asset base consisting of the main Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and Green Creeks assets and highly prospective Magee, Mount Olive and Williamsburg targets.
  • As an early-stage company, Southern hosts exceptional growth potential and expansion opportunities, including projected listing on London markets in the near future. The company could see growth from its CAD$20 million market capitalization to upwards of CAD$200 million.
  • Southern Energy leverages strong institutional investor support for its business plan execution and projected international expansion in the future.
  • The company has an expert management and technical team with extensive experience in profitably developing assets with horizontal drilling and modern unconventional completion techniques and enhanced oil recovery methods.

Key Projects

Southeast Gulf State Oil and Natural Gas Operations

Southern Energy operates in two counties in Alabama, twelve counties in Mississippi and holds a high working interest in more than 60,000 net acres. Its core asset base consists of the main three Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and Greens Creek assets, as well as the highly prospective Magee, Mount Olive and Williamsburg targets.

  • Mechanicsburg hosts liquids-rich resources approximately at over 30bbl/MMcf of oil and liquid natural gas.
  • Gwinville hosts multi-zone development upsides with over 60 horizontal Selma Chalk locations.
  • Greens Creek hosts low-cost Hosston recompletions, infill Hosston drilling opportunities and Cotton Valley potential.
  • Magee has a field production potential of over 10MMbbl and high-quality oil opportunities.
  • Mount Olive hosts high deliverability gas wells and infill Eutaw drilling opportunities.
  • Williamsburg hosts infill drilling opportunities and has revealed large oil discoveries on-trend.

Southern Energy has a defined plan to build its Cotton Valley assets in a regional fairway using its proprietary database. The low-risk, prolific hydrocarbon trend displays consistent ‘macro’ trapping elements throughout the structure and a proven vertical production in Mississippi with low-cost completions transitioning into horizontal drilling, multi-stage completion technques in Louisiana and East Texas. Southern has also identified several low-risk horizontal redevelopment plays along this trend.

The company remains focused on controlling costs and developing its scalable large resource assets. Through acquisitions and strategic investor partnerships, Southern Energy intends to continue consolidating its low-decline, high-growth potential assets in the Gulf Coast area.

Management Team

Ian Atkinson — P.Eng., President & CEO

Ian Atkinson is a petroleum engineer with over 25 years of technical, executive and board of directors experience in the energy industry. He is the founder and senior executive officer of Athabasca Oil Corporation. Atkinson previously held engineering, operations, acquisitions and executive positions at Talisman Energy Inc., Renaissance Energy Ltd. and Morpheus Energy.

Calvin Yau — CA, CPA, VP of Finance & CFO

Calvin Yau has over 15 years of financial experience in the oil and gas industry. He has held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Molopo Energy, Waldron Energy, Bronco Energy, and Daylight Resources. Yau is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

Chris Birchard, P.Geol. — VP of Exploration

Chris Birchard has over 20 years of exploration and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former senior geologist and team lead at Athabasca Oil Corporation and VP of Exploration at Bellamont Exploration Ltd. Birchard has held previous technical positions at Espoir Exploration Corp., Keywest Energy Ltd., Devon Canada and Anderson Exploration Ltd.

Erin Buschert — VP of Land

Erin Buschert has over 20 years of experience in mineral & surface land, mergers & acquisitions and contract negotiations. She was the former manager of Land for Saskatchewan and Manitoba at Crescent Point Energy Corp. Buschert has held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Talisman Energy, TriStar Oil & Gas and ARC Resources Ltd.

Buschert is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen (AAPL), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administrators (CAPLA), and the Petroleum and Acquisition Divestment Association (PADA).

Jim McFadyen — VP of Operations

Jim McFadyen has over 20 years of operational experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former operations manager at Athabasca Oil Corporation (Light Oil) and Galleon Energy Inc. Mcfadyen has also held previous leadership and operational roles at Fairborne Energy and Renaissance Energy Ltd.

Gary McMurren, P.Eng. — VP of Engineering

Gary McMurren has over 20 years of engineering, operational and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former director of Light Oil at Athabasca. McMurren also held previous engineering and operational roles at Galleon Energy Inc., ARC Resources Ltd. and Talisman Energy Inc.

