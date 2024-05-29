Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024").

Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

Q1 2024 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly royalty production of 241 boe/d (95% oil and NGLs), an increase of 34% over Q1 2023.
  • Quarterly royalty revenue of $1,728,050 , an increase of 25% over Q1 2023.
  • Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1,504,104 ( $0.033 per share), an increase of 30% over Q1 2023.
  • Quarterly funds from operations 2 of $1,331,106 ( $0.029 per share), an increase of 20% over Q1 2023.
  • Declared $814,176 in dividends ( $0.018 per share), resulting in a payout ratio 2 of 61%.
  • Achieved an operating netback 2 of $68.58 per boe and a corporate netback 2 of $60.70 .
  • 13 gross new horizontal wells began producing on royalty lands in SE Saskatchewan (10) and central Alberta (3).
  • Ended Q1 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $2,445,179 .

President's Message

We are very pleased to report record royalty production in Q1 2024. This is the first quarter that our 2023 royalty acquisitions fully contributed to production volumes, in particular our December 2023 Alberta Clearwater Formation heavy oil acquisition. We also continue to see strong drilling activity from various operators targeting the Frobisher Formation on our SE Saskatchewan royalty lands.

We are actively evaluating additional royalty acquisitions that can be completed with our current working capital of ~$3.0 million ( $0.065 per share) and future cash flow. Source Rock is well positioned to compound the growth of our royalty production and royalty lands, while also paying an attractive and sustainable monthly dividend.

Financial and Operational Results


Three Months Ended March 31,

FINANCIAL ($, except as noted)

2024

2023

Change

Royalty revenue

1,728,050

1,380,251 (1)

25 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

1,504,104

1,157,520

30 %

Per share (basic)

0.033

0.026

27 %

Funds from operations (2)

1,331,106

1,111,471

20 %

Per share (basic)

0.029

0.025

16 %

Total comprehensive income (loss)

217,968

222,235

-2 %

Per share (basic)

0.005

0.005

-

Per share (diluted)

0.005

0.005

-

Dividends declared

814,176

673,450

21 %

Per share

0.018

0.015

20 %

Payout ratio (2)

61 %

61 %

-

Cash and cash equivalents

2,445,179

11,372,848

-78 %

Per share (basic)

0.05

0.25

-80 %

Average shares outstanding (basic)

45,231,865

44,896,645

1 %

Shares outstanding (end of period)

45,232,645

44,896,645

1 %

OPERATING

Average daily production (boe/d)

241

180 (3)

34 %

Percentage oil & NGLs

95 %

90 %

6 %

Average price realizations ($/boe)

78.78 (4)

85.16

-7 %

Operating netback (2) ($/boe)

68.58

71.45

-4 %

Corporate netback (2) ($/boe)

60.70

68.61

-12 %

(1)

Source Rock also benefited from $148,281 of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of an acquisition completed in March 2023. These sales proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisition.

(2)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios" for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

(3)

Source Rock also benefited from 19 boe/d (100% oil) for Q1 2023, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of an acquisition completed in March 2023.

(4)

Average price realization was lowered by Q1 2024 being the first full quarter of Source Rock owning the heavy oil Clearwater GORR.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, and the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios

This news release uses the terms "funds from operations" and "Adjusted EBITDA" which are non-GAAP financial measures and the terms "payout ratio", "operating netback" and "corporate netback" which are non-GAAP ratios. These financial measures and ratios do not have a standardized prescribed meaning under GAAP and these measures and ratios may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures disclosed by other entities.

"Adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is used by management to analyze the Corporation's profitability based on the Corporation's principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and impaired, and how the results are taxed. Additionally, amounts are removed relating to share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, other non-cash items and certain non-standard expenses, as the Corporation does not deem these to relate to the performance of its principal business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net profit (or loss) as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to funds from operations is cash flow from operating activities. "Funds from operations" is defined as cash flow from operating activities before the change in non-cash working capital. Source Rock believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these non-cash items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Source Rock's operating performance. Source Rock considers funds from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Source Rock's ability to generate funds to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments and debt repayments, if applicable. Funds from operations should not be construed as an alternative to income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Source Rock's performance.

"Corporate netback" is calculated as funds from operations divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Corporate netback is used by Source Rock to better analyze the financial performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the cost efficiency of its overall corporate platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "corporate netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Operating netback" represents the cash margin for products sold. Operating netback is calculated as revenue minus cash administrative expenses divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Operating netback is used by Source Rock to assess the cash generating and operating performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the costs efficiency of its operating platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "operating netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Payout ratio" is calculated as the aggregate of cash dividends declared in a period divided by funds from operations realized in such period. Source Rock considers payout ratio to be a key measure to assess Source Rock's ability to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt repayments, if applicable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c9348.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Source Rock RoyaltiesSRR:CCTSXV:SRROil and Gas Investing
SRR:CC
Source Rock Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Source Rock Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR ), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.006 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

 Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a 2024 Top 50 company. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performance on the TSXV over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from five industry sectors, the ranking is based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details can be found at: www.tsx.comVenture50 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Contingent Resources Increased by 328%

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a material increase in the contingent resources booking for its 100% owned ATP 2044 in Queensland (Project Grandis).

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2024 (the " Meeting ") were approved. A total of 29,481,254 common shares representing 30.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2024 (the " Circular "), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the " Q1 Report ").

Complete details of the Q1 Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of oil rigs against the sunset.

Crescent Energy to Acquire SilverBow in US$2.1 Billion Oil and Gas Deal

Crescent Energy (TSX:CPG,NYSE:CPG) is set to acquire SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) in a deal valued at US$2.1 billion, positioning Crescent as the second largest operator in the Eagle Ford shale.

Under a definitive agreement announced on Thursday (May 16), SilverBow shareholders will receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock they own, with an option to receive cash at a value of US$38 per share, subject to a cash consideration cap of US$400 million.

John Goff, chairman of the board at Crescent, said the deal will place the business in a more favorable position.

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

QEC Presentation - Project Grandis

Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Source Rock Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Source Rock Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties

Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Related News

Lithium Investing

Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties

Gold Investing

Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

Lithium Investing

Inaugurates DLE Pilot Plant in Chile

rare earth investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Major New LCT Pegmatite System Discovered at Mavis Lake East

Uranium Investing

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

×