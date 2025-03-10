Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited (1) operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 12-year history.

Unaudited (1) annual results for fiscal 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $7.68 million , an increase of 16% compared to 2023.

Unaudited (1) results for Q4 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $1.87 million , an increase of 9% compared to Q4 2023.

Audited Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, as well as oil and gas reserves information as of December 31, 2024, will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and announced by news release on or before April 30, 2025.

President's Message

2024 was a record year for Source Rock as a result of acquisitions completed in 2023 and record drilling activity. In 2024, 43 new horizontal wells began producing on our royalty lands: 20 Frobisher wells in S.E. Saskatchewan , 18 Clearwater wells in central Alberta , 3 Viking wells in west-central Saskatchewan , 1 Dina well in east-central Alberta and 1 Amaranth well in Manitoba .

Source Rock's working capital as of February 28, 2025 was approximately $5 million ( $0.11 per share), a 120% increase from February 2024 . We are actively pursuing additional accretive royalty acquisitions with the goal of expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, as well as increasing exposure to undeveloped royalty lands and ongoing drilling activity. We continue to be focused on acquiring high netback oil royalties.

Brad Docherty , President & CEO

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

www.sourcerockroyalties.com

(1)

Unaudited Information: All financial information contained in this news release for the year ended and fourth quarter of December 31, 2024, such as royalty revenue, is based on estimated unaudited financial information which has been disclosed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada and has not been reviewed by Source Rock's auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and changes could be material. Source Rock anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ on or before April 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/10/c0058.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Source Rock Royalties
SRR:CC
Source Rock Royalties
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) ("Source Rock") is issuing this news release to confirm the record date and payment date for the January 2025 monthly dividend.

As previously announced on January 15, 2025, the board of directors of Source Rock has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. This information was disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX Venture Exchange participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) has completed its first three drill holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the "Property") which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The program will continue throughout March and is expected to consist of over 2,000 metres of drilling. The South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km East of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra over the earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the acquisition of the TenSleep Uranium Project, located approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the town of Kaycee in Johnson County Wyoming.  The TenSleep Project is a unique uranium project in Wyoming displaying geological characteristics similar to the deposits in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin rather than the typical roll front sandstone-hosted uranium deposits of the United States. Athabasca or "unconformity" uranium deposits occur along the contact of two different rock types in the vicinity of one or more high-angle faults providing the pathway for the mineralizing fluids to deposit uranium along the contact. These deposits are typically larger and higher grade than roll-front types. The Company is currently developing an exploration program with drilling planned for late 2025 or early 2026.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

 Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's ("PDAC") Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at Booth 2825 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5. Rick Mazur, President & CEO and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice-President Exploration will be available to discuss the recently released drill results from the Company's Aberdeen Uranium project in Nunavut, Canada as well as plans for the upcoming 2025 exploration program. Allison Rippon-Armstrong, Vice-President Nunavut Affairs, and Richard Aksawnee, Manager of Nunavut Affairs will also be available to discuss our community relations outreach programs in Nunavut and upcoming events in the region.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") regarding the prioritization of target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, October 10, 2024, and November 13, 2024 news releases, North Shore summarized work being done at the West Bear and Falcon properties with three priority areas established at Falcon, Zones 1, 2 and 3. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces 2024 Year End Reserves Including a 65% Increase in 1P Reserves

Alvopetro Announces 2024 Year End Reserves Including a 65% Increase in 1P Reserves

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces our reserves as at December 31, 2024 with total proved ("1P") reserves of 4.5 MMboe and total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 9.1 MMboe, increases of 65% and 5%, respectively, from December 31, 2023 . The before tax net present value discounted at 10% ("NPV10") of our 1P reserves increased 53% to $177.7 million and the NPV10 of our 2P reserves increased 6% to $327.8 million . We also announce risked best estimate contingent resources of 4.5 MMboe (NPV10 $110.0 million ) and risked best estimate prospective resources of 10.2 MMboe (NPV10 $208.9 million ). The reserves and resources data set forth herein is based on an independent reserves and resources assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 26, 2025 with an effective date of December 31, 2024 (the "GLJ Reserves and Resources Report").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its winter phase of diamond drilling at the 73,314 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 57.7% owned by Skyharbour as operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 42.3%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, with access to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour plans to complete an initial 5,000-metre diamond drilling program in 10 to 12 holes at the project, building on the successful results from the drilling campaign completed last year. The Company's geologists, along with a contracted drilling crew, are based at Skyharbour's exploration camp on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road, situated within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Source Rock Royalties
×