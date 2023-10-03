Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies
“Given how much knowledge there is in this space, no one has yet been able to commercialize this. No one, we discovered, had the right elements (and) we’re bringing together those right elements,” said David Regan, CEO of Sona Nanotech.
Nanotechnology's increasing applications in the medical field are creating an opportunity for investors to participate in this emerging market, according to David Regan, CEO of Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF), a life science company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
“This innovation is where growth happens,” said Regan. “There’s been a ton of research that has gone into both the manipulation of nanotechnology and a great deal of work on immunotherapies for cancer patients.”
Sona Nanotech is developing its Targeted Hyperthermia, a photothermal cancer therapy that leverages Sona’s biocompatible gold nanorods, which are gold-shaped, non-toxic nanoparticles made of gold.
“We’re standing on the shoulders of that research to say, ‘Look, this is incredible information. How can we now bring it together and operationalize it for a therapy that will do good and that will really create an enhancement over what is currently done,” Regan said.
Watch the full interview with David Regan, CEO of Sona Nanotech, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Sona Nanotech in order to help investors learn more about the company. Sona Nanotech is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Sona Nanotech and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Sona Nanotech Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Sona Nanotech Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1822.27
|-1.22
|Silver
|21.18
|-0.03
|Copper
|3.62
|0.00
|Oil
|89.47
|+0.24
|Heating Oil
|3.19
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.94
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Nanotech Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.