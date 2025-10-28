SOMA REPORTS POSITIVE ORE SORTING RESULTS

SOMA REPORTS POSITIVE ORE SORTING RESULTS

 Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to report positive results from a preliminary Ore Sorting study conducted on a bulk sample of mineralized material from the Cordero Mine in Antioquia, Colombia. An evaluation of Sensor-Based Sorting (SBS) technology was carried out at the Steinert Latinoamericana Test Center (STL) in Pedro Leopoldo, Brazil, on a 1,200kg bulk sample. The objective of the test work was to achieve the highest possible metal upgrade by rejecting up to 50% of gangue material.

A series of calibration samples, representing four grade bins, was scanned with four standard sensors. This data was used to inform the decision to utilize the 3D laser and XRT sensors for the bulk sample test. Figure 1 shows the 3D sensor's brightness response to the density distribution of various pieces of rock. High-grade rocks are displayed with a blue background, while low-grade rocks are displayed with a gray background. The sample was crushed and screened to provide two size fractions (-75+25mm and -25+12mm) for sorting. These samples were processed with a cascade method using 3D Laser and XRT sensors.

Scans of the 3D laser width responses. High Grade Vein (blue) and Gabbro (gray) (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

The data for the coarse fraction alone indicates up to 40% mass rejection and 94% metallurgical recovery, while the data for the middling sample indicates up to 50% mass rejection and 86% metallurgical recovery. The fine material (less than 12mm) was not processed through the sorter, but a representative sample was assayed to determine the metal contribution to the bulk sample.

Mass Balance and Assay Results (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Considering only the final sorted product from the coarse and middling samples, the 1,200kg sample was reduced by 70% to 570kg, effectively increasing the grade by 275% from 7.45 g/t to 20.44 g/t, while accounting for 90% of the gold in the bulk sample. The results demonstrate that Cordero Mine ore is amenable to sorting and that SBS technology can achieve desired gold-grade targets with high mass recovery, minimizing the amount of metal lost to the reject stream.

Mark Bren, Soma's VP Operations, states, "We are extremely pleased with the results of the sorting test. Ore sorting has the potential to significantly impact our operation by allowing us to increase gold production without adding plant capacity. Of course, this is the first step, and we will study the results to optimize the metal recovery and rejection curves to find the proper operating scenario. The next step is to install a pilot plant to process ROM material at a commercial level, enabling us to adjust algorithm parameters to optimize the sorted product for plant feed. Installing this equipment at each of the El Bagre and El Limon Mills could effectively double throughput and ounces produced, reducing reliance on either mill to maintain planned production levels."

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed the technical information disclosed in this press release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns over 43 sq. kilometers of mineral concessions following the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, Colombia and two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometers of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 TPD, and the El Limon Mill is slated to restart operations in Q4 2025. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and President

