Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its silver royalty transaction (the "Transaction") with Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (the "Purchaser" or "SCRi"), as announced in the Company's news release dated November 2, 2026. Under the Transaction, SCRi has acquired a silver royalty over Soma's Cordero mine and the past-producing La Ye and Los Mangos mines, associated with concessions L5682005 and R57011C4 in Antioquia, Colombia (the "Project").
On closing, Soma received US$3 million, being the first tranche of the aggregate US$10 million in cash proceeds payable under the Transaction. The Transaction provides Soma with non-dilutive capital through the monetization of a secondary commodity while maintaining a defined scope for the royalty and preserving the Company's broader portfolio of mineral properties and processing infrastructure. The proceeds are intended to support Soma's operational priorities, continued development of its Colombian production platform and pursuit of additional growth opportunities.
Full Repayment of Stage 4 Obligations under the Goldlogic Offtake Agreement
A portion of the first tranche proceeds will be allocated toward the full repayment of the Stage 4 obligations under the offtake agreement dated September 4, 2020, among Nueva Granada Gold Corp. (now Goldlogic Corp.), MVPR International Incorporated, Soma Gold Corp. and Operadora Minera S.A.S., as amended on May 2, 2024 (the "Offtake Agreement"). The Company intends to capitalize on the prevailing period of relative weakness in gold prices to settle the outstanding obligations, thereby eliminating the associated monthly gold delivery commitment of 59.9 ounces. This repayment is expected to reduce ongoing contractual commitments, improve recurring cash flow and enhance financial flexibility to support the Company's operational priorities and growth strategy.
Second Tranche
The definitive agreement governs further details regarding the royalty, including quarterly delivery mechanics, valuation methodology, and allowable deductions.
The second tranche of US$7 million (the "Second Tranche") is payable within ten business days following the discharge of the Company's existing financing security over the Project and the registration of first-ranking security in favour of the Purchaser, subject to applicable pari passu rights. The Company expects to complete such discharge and registration by December 31, 2026. Until payment of the Second Tranche, the Purchaser is entitled to 30% of the royalty otherwise payable under the Transaction.
Advisors and Counsel
DLA Piper LLP is acting as the Company's Canadian legal counsel, and Brigard & Urrutia Abogados S.A.S. is acting as the Company's Colombian legal counsel.
ABOUT SOMA GOLD
Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.
With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.
The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain statements and information that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions may or will occur.
Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to: (i) the payment and timing of the Second Tranche and the discharge and registration of security over the Project; (ii) the anticipated use and benefits of the proceeds of the Transaction; (iii) the Purchaser's royalty entitlement and repurchase right under the Transaction; (iv) the Company's anticipated production, operational performance, development activities and ability to satisfy its obligations under the royalty arrangements, including future payments; (v) the expected financial and strategic benefits of the Transaction, including its anticipated impact on the Company's liquidity, capital resources and funding requirements; and (vi) the Company's future business plans, operating objectives, financial performance, growth opportunities and ability to execute its stated strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Material assumptions underlying such information include, without limitation, that the Company's existing financing security over the Project will be discharged and the Purchaser's security registered by December 31, 2026; the Second Tranche will be paid substantially on the terms described herein; the Company will have sufficient financial and operational resources to satisfy its obligations; production levels, operating costs, commodity prices and other relevant economic factors will remain within anticipated ranges; and no material adverse changes will occur in the Company's operations, financial condition, applicable regulatory environment or general market conditions.
Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the possibility that the Company's existing financing security over the Project is not discharged by December 31, 2026, in which case the Second Tranche may not be paid and the Purchaser may require the Company to repurchase the royalty; risks associated with the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the royalty arrangements, including production and delivery requirements; fluctuations in commodity prices, production volumes, operating costs and foreign exchange rates; operational, technical, geological, environmental and permitting risks; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies; the availability of financing and working capital; unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; and adverse changes in general economic, financial market or industry conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of forward-looking information, material assumptions and risk factors are not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual and interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and other filings available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to review these documents for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business, operations and financial condition.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.
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