SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SERGIO RIOS AS PRESIDENT AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sergio Rios as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Geoff Hampson will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Rios brings nearly 30 years of experience in Central American gold mining. From 2006 to 2014, he served as President of Hemco Nicaragua S.A. ("Hemco"), operator of the Bonanza gold mine, where he helped grow the operation from a 29,000 oz-per-year producer into a diversified natural-resources group. While at Hemco, he designed and implemented the Artisanal Mining Model ("Modelo Bonanza"), which organizes artisanal miners into legalized, accredited cooperatives that deliver ore to a dedicated plant for mercury-free processing, with full traceability from extraction to refinery. Mr. Rios has since applied the model to develop three plants: two during his tenure as President of Hemco and one additional one as an independent operator. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with Greenstone Resources and RNC Gold Ltd., a TSX-listed producer acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006. Mr. Rios also served as President of the Mining Chamber of Nicaragua from 2007 to 2019 and as President of the Federación Minera Centroamericana y del Caribe.
Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO and Chairman, states, "We are very pleased to welcome Sergio to Soma. His experience will be a valuable addition to the management team as we work to ramp up production, accelerate the formalization of small miners on the Company's properties and advance the Company's growth strategy. On behalf of the Board, I look forward to working with him."
STOCK OPTION GRANT
Soma also announces that on September 24, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to two officers of the Company pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan. The Company granted 1,000,000 Options to its President, exercisable at $0.60 per share, and 250,000 Options to its Vice-President, Capital Markets, exercisable at $0.74 per share. The Options have a five-year term, expiring September 24, 2031, and vest in one-third on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date. The grant of the Options remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT SOMA GOLD
Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 TPD (and permitted capacity for 1,400 TPD). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.
With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.
The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's plans to ramp up production and advance its growth strategy. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "will", "should", "could" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.
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