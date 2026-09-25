SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SERGIO RIOS AS PRESIDENT AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SERGIO RIOS AS PRESIDENT AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sergio Rios as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Geoff Hampson will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Soma Gold Corp. Logo

Mr. Rios brings nearly 30 years of experience in Central American gold mining. From 2006 to 2014, he served as President of Hemco Nicaragua S.A. ("Hemco"), operator of the Bonanza gold mine, where he helped grow the operation from a 29,000 oz-per-year producer into a diversified natural-resources group. While at Hemco, he designed and implemented the Artisanal Mining Model ("Modelo Bonanza"), which organizes artisanal miners into legalized, accredited cooperatives that deliver ore to a dedicated plant for mercury-free processing, with full traceability from extraction to refinery. Mr. Rios has since applied the model to develop three plants: two during his tenure as President of Hemco and one additional one as an independent operator. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with Greenstone Resources and RNC Gold Ltd., a TSX-listed producer acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006. Mr. Rios also served as President of the Mining Chamber of Nicaragua from 2007 to 2019 and as President of the Federación Minera Centroamericana y del Caribe.

Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO and Chairman, states, "We are very pleased to welcome Sergio to Soma. His experience will be a valuable addition to the management team as we work to ramp up production, accelerate the formalization of small miners on the Company's properties and advance the Company's growth strategy. On behalf of the Board, I look forward to working with him."

STOCK OPTION GRANT

Soma also announces that on September 24, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to two officers of the Company pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan. The Company granted 1,000,000 Options to its President, exercisable at $0.60 per share, and 250,000 Options to its Vice-President, Capital Markets, exercisable at $0.74 per share. The Options have a five-year term, expiring September 24, 2031, and vest in one-third on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date. The grant of the Options remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 TPD (and permitted capacity for 1,400 TPD). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's plans to ramp up production and advance its growth strategy. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "will", "should", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/25/c8777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOMA:CCtsxv:somagold investing
SOMA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Soma Gold Corp.

Soma Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources

Keep Reading...
A gold bar chart with increasing vertical columns on a white background.

Robert Sinn: More Upside Ahead for Junior Mining Investors

Gold, silver and copper have all hit record highs in 2026 as geopolitical tension, supply chain disruptions and mounting government debt push investors toward hard assets.Gold led the charge, peaking at US$5,589.38 per ounce on January 28 as investor uncertainty reached levels not seen in... Keep Reading...
Stock market tickers with various numbers in red and green; text reads: "mergers and acquisitions."

Artemis Gold Buys Vista Gold in US$427 Million Deal

Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) has agreed to acquire Vista Gold Corp (NYSE:VGZ) in a US$427 million all-stock transaction that secures full ownership of the Mt Todd gold project in Australia’s Northern Territory.Under the definitive arrangement agreement, Vista Gold shareholders will... Keep Reading...

Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining is a gold exploration company focused on the development of early- to advanced-stage gold assets in South America. Exploration has revealed multiple gold deposits at its flagship Anzá gold project in Colombia, which is located 50 kilometers west of Medellín and sits along... Keep Reading...
Bill Holter: Gold's Next Leg Has Begun, This is the "Ultimate Catalyst"

Bill Holter: Gold's Next Leg Has Begun, This is the "Ultimate Catalyst"

Bill Holter of BillHolter.com believes gold's next leg higher has already begun, and its ultimate catalyst is the financial markets themselves. "I think price wise, we're early," he said. "Time wise, I don't think there's a lot of time left before we see the implosion of fiats. The inverse of... Keep Reading...
Spanish flag with stacked coins on a map

The Weight of Gold: Europe’s Thin Gold Story and New Opportunities

Gold remains abundant in Europe; what is currently scarce is gold-producing mines on the continent. Data from the World Gold Council reveals that Europe contributes only a small fraction to the overall global supply. 2025 production in the region was led by Finland with 8.7 tonnes, Bulgaria with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

precious metals investing

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

base metals investing

Steadright Provides MCTO Status Update And Update On Outstanding Financial Filings

critical minerals investing

Silver Drill Results from Agadir Melloul

oil and gas investing

McKinsey: Global Energy Shock Absorbers Are Wearing Thin