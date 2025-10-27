Solstice Advance Materials and Qnity Electronics Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Solstice Advance Materials Inc. (NASD: SOLS) will replace CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) in the S&P 500, and CarMax will replace USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, October 31. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Honeywell International Inc. (NASD: HON) is spinning off Solstice Advance Materials in a transaction expected to be completed on October 30. Post spin-off, Honeywell International will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. CarMax and USANA Health Sciences no longer represent the large cap and small cap market space, respectively.
  • Qnity Electronics Inc. (NYSE:Q) will replace Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN) in the S&P 500, and Eastman Chemical will replace Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 4. S&P 500 constituent Dupont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is spinning off Qnity Electronics in a transaction expected to be completed on November 3. Post spin-off, Dupont de Nemours will remain in the S&P 500. Eastman Chemical and Caleres no longer represent the large cap and small cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Oct 30, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Solstice Advance Materials

SOLS

Materials

Oct 31, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

CarMax

KMX

Consumer Discretionary

Oct 31, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CarMax

KMX

Consumer Discretionary

Oct 31, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

USANA Health Sciences

USNA

Consumer Staples

Nov 3, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Qnity Electronics

Q

Information Technology

Nov 4, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Eastman Chemical Co

EMN

Materials

Nov 4, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Eastman Chemical Co

EMN

Materials

Nov 4, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Caleres Inc

CAL

Consumer Discretionary







ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com 

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solstice-advance-materials-and-qnity-electronics-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302595852.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Precious Metals Investing

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Cobalt Investing

Top 3 ASX Cobalt Stocks of 2025

Precious Metals Outlook

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation