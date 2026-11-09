Solidifi Charitable Foundation Donates $30,000 to The Alex Community Health Centre

Buck at a Time

The Solidifi Charitable Foundation (the "Foundation") today announced that it has donated $30,000 to The Alex Community Health Centre ("The Alex"), a Calgary-based organization that provides integrated health, housing and social supports to vulnerable individuals and families across the city. The donation will support The Alex's Housing First programs, which help people who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness secure and maintain stable housing.

"The Solidifi Charitable Foundation is proud to support The Alex and its Housing First programs, which are helping some of Calgary's most vulnerable residents find stability, dignity and hope," said Brian Lang, Chair of the Solidifi Charitable Foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Real Matters. "A safe and stable home is often the first step toward improving health, wellbeing and quality of life. Thanks in part to the generosity of appraisers on our network, this donation will help The Alex continue providing the housing and wraparound supports that empower individuals to build brighter futures."

The Alex operates four Housing First programs that support individuals who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness. Participants receive assistance securing and maintaining housing while also accessing supports that address challenges such as mental health, addiction, poverty, food insecurity, social isolation and access to health care. Through more than 20 programs, The Alex provides integrated support to more than 15,000 vulnerable Calgarians each year.

"We are deeply grateful to the Solidifi Charitable Foundation for this generous contribution," said Amanda Holloway, Director, Integrated Housing and Health Services of The Alex Community Health Centre. "The support will help us continue meeting the growing need for housing and the wraparound services that help people remain housed, improve their health and move forward with confidence."

The Solidifi Charitable Foundation has been raising funds to support non-profit organizations since 2011. In addition to corporate contributions from Solidifi Canada, the Foundation is funded in part by the generosity of appraisers who participate in the Buck at a Time program, through which they donate one dollar ($1) from every Solidifi assignment completed.

About Solidifi
Solidifi is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Solidifi's platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Solidifi is a wholly owned subsidiary of Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL,OTC:RLLMF). Visit www.solidifi.ca for more information and stay connected with our latest news on LinkedIn.

Solidifi and the Solidifi logo are trademarks of Real Matters and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1053330-9fee-4819-8c69-e60d87019543


For more information: Jennie Craig Vice President, Marketing jlcraig@solidifi.com 832.236.3392

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