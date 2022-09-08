Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: Off the Beaten Path in the Yukon
“We've really gone out to new parts of the Yukon that haven't been looked at intensively before,” said Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl.
Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: Off the Beaten Path in the Yukonyoutu.be
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) has further expanded its mineralized footprint, intersected 2.3 grams per tonne gold over 282.9 meters and commenced a third drill to its Rogue project in the Yukon, Canada. CEO Scott Berdahl shared, “We've got multiple projects moving ahead, multiple projects operating and others that are nearing that stage. So the Yukon is proving to be a place where things can happen.”
Snowline Gold has seven properties in the Yukon, and commenced its 8,000 meter drill program. Drill crews and geological staff were recently mobilized to the company's new Forks Camp, built to support its Rogue, Einarson, Ursa and Cynthia projects.
“We've really gone out to new parts of the Yukon that haven't been looked at intensively before. Our competitive advantage was to go out to places and get onto the green areas that are not on the beaten path. We really bring a lot of parts that haven't been seen before. We've really shone a new light on the Yukon. We're happy to be shining light on that potential.”
The Rogue property is comprised of 442 mineral claims, and the first-ever drilling commenced at the Gracie zone, with visible gold observed in G-22-001. According to Berdahl, the Rogue property is another bulk-tonnage gold system similar to Eagle and Victoria Gold's (TSX:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) deposit.
“We think we found something pretty unique and special in terms of the drill targets. We drilled the first holes in this project last September. We were just breaking ground on those very first holes. We drilled four holes, and all four of them hit broad zones of mineralization. We had a spectacular hole from the standpoint of great enrichment and finding a potentially very economically viable orebody.”
“Obviously more drilling needs to be done to test the merit of the project, and more assays need to be received. But if we do see a very economically viable deposit, then certainly we wouldn't take that out. But we would have to restructure the team pretty significantly to bring that expertise in and advance things in that way.”
Watch the full interview of Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Snowline Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Snowline Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Snowline Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
