Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Targets Multimillion-Ounce Deposit in a Proven Gold Corridor

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) is advancing a focused exploration strategy aimed at uncovering a multimillion-ounce gold resource within one of Western Australia’s most established gold corridors. With the gold price strengthening and regional activity accelerating, the company is intensifying systematic exploration across its Kalgoorlie land package.

According to Managing Director Matt Painter, the company’s strategy is firmly centred on scale rather than incremental gains.

“Our prime focus is the Laverton tectonic zone at Pinjin. We’re of the opinion that the area, the whole region, hosts the potential for multimillion-ounce deposits, and that’s what we want to find … So we’re looking for big things. We’re undertaking systematic exploration that will make sure that if it is there, we will find it."

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining’s exploration strategy is designed to identify large-scale gold systems within the Laverton tectonic zone, an area known for hosting significant deposits. While early high-grade intercepts have delivered encouraging results, Painter emphasised the company remains focused on the broader opportunity.

“We're a small company. We've got the expertise. We're in an area that, if you had asked me six or 12 months ago, I would have said, ‘We think there's gold out there.’ I will say now that we know there's gold out there, it's a matter of how much,” said Painter.

“If KalGold hits on to something significant out there, which we strongly believe is out there, you want to be a shareholder when that happens.”

Watch the full interview Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Managing Director Matt Painter above