Snow Lake Advances Towards Completion of the Acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE") is advancing towards closing after receipt of all required shareholder and court approvals.

Acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited

In October 2025, Snow Lake and GUE entered into an agreement pursuant to which Snow Lake agreed to acquire all of the ordinary shares of GUE that it did not currently own, in consideration of Snow Lake issuing new Snow Lake shares by way of a share scheme of arrangement (the "Share Scheme") and an option scheme of arrangement (the "Option Scheme"), respectively, under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") (together, the "Schemes").

Snow Lake CEO Remarks

"With the GUE Scheme meetings overwhelmingly approving the Schemes for Snow Lake to acquire GUE, and the Federal Court of Australia approving the transaction, we are now focused on completing this acquisition by mid-February 2026" said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake.

"We look forward to welcoming all GUE shareholders as new Snow Lake shareholders, as we continue aggressively implementing our strategy to develop capabilities across the nuclear fuel cycle" Mr. Wheatley continued.

GUE Scheme Meetings

At the GUE Scheme Meetings held on January 27, 2026:

  • Share Scheme Meeting:
    • 93.02% of GUE Shareholders present and voting at the Share Scheme Meeting were in favour of the Share Scheme Resolution; and
    • 99.19% of the total number of votes cast by GUE Shareholders at the Share Scheme Meeting were in favour of the Share Scheme Resolution; and
  • Option Scheme Meeting:
    • 100% of the GUE Scheme Optionholders present and voting at the Option Scheme Meeting were in favour of the Option Scheme Resolution; and
    • 100% of the total number of votes cast by GUE Scheme Optionholders at the Option Scheme Meeting were in favour of the Option Scheme Resolution.

Details of the valid proxies received and votes cast at the Share Scheme Meeting and Option Scheme Meeting (as applicable) are set out in the attachment to GUE's ASX announcement of January 27, 2026[1]. Each of the Share Scheme Resolution and Option Scheme Resolution were passed by the requisite majorities.

Results of the Second Hearing of the Federal Court of Australia

On February 3, 2026, the Federal Court of Australia (the "Court") made orders approving the Share Scheme and Option Scheme, subject to certain amendments to the Share Scheme and Option Scheme described below.

GUE will lodge an office copy of the Court's orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at which time the Schemes will become legally Effective. GUE expects that Australian Stock Exchange (the "ASX") will suspend GUE Shares from trading on ASX with effect from the close of trading on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Timetable and Next Steps

The key dates and times for implementation of the Schemes are as follows:

Event Date
Effective Date Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Last date of trading of GUE Shares on ASX Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Record Date
Record Date to determine entitlement to receive the Share Scheme Consideration and Option Scheme Consideration.		 4:00 pm (AWST) on Friday, February 6, 2026
Last time and date to receive Opt-in Notices
Selling Scheme Shareholders who do not wish to receive New Snow Lake Shares may elect to participate in the Sale Facility by completing and returning an Opt-in Notice.		 5:00 pm (AWST) on Friday, February 6, 2026
Implementation Date
Issue of Share Scheme Consideration and Option Scheme Consideration.
Dispatch of statements confirming the issue of New Snow Lake Shares and Snow Lake Scheme Warrants.		 Friday, February 13, 2026
New Snow Lake Shares to commence trading on Nasdaq Monday, February 16, 2026
Delisting of GUE from ASX
Termination of official quotation of GUE Shares on ASX and GUE to be removed from the official list of ASX. 		 Monday, February 16, 2026

 
Note: All stated dates and times are indicative only. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and will be available under GUE's profile on ASX at https://www.asx.com.au

Amendments to the Schemes and Condition Subsequent

Clause 3.1(f) of the Scheme Implementation Deed required as a condition precedent to the Share Scheme that "Approval for listing and trading on Nasdaq: the New Snow Lake Shares (to be issued as the Share Scheme Consideration) have been approved for listing and trading on Nasdaq". Snow Lake was responsible for the satisfaction of this condition precedent. In applying for this approval, Snow Lake was informed by Nasdaq that it would only be required to notify Nasdaq of the Schemes and proposed issuance of New Snow Lake Shares, with no formal Nasdaq approval requirement. Snow Lake was also informed that Nasdaq will only review the notification after the Effective Date.

Given the above, the Share Scheme and Option Scheme have been amended such that the above condition precedent to the Share Scheme is amended to a condition subsequent to the Schemes, with the approval modified to a Nasdaq notification requirement. Refer to the amended Share Scheme and amended Option Scheme attached to GUE's ASX announcement of February 3, 2026 (as Annexures A and B respectively) for further details[2].

If the condition subsequent is satisfied by the date that is 15 Business Days after the Effective Date (the "Condition Subsequent End Date"), the Share Scheme and Option Scheme will be implemented. If the condition subsequent is not satisfied by the Condition Subsequent End Date, the Share Scheme and Option Scheme will not proceed.

Snow Lake and GUE are confident that the condition subsequent will be satisfied.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on Nasdaq:LITM, with a portfolio of U.S. focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. The Pine Ridge uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States and the Engo Valley uranium project is an exploration stage project located on the Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Canada, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Snow Lake Resources Ltd. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Further Information:

Frank Wheatley Investor Relations
Chief Executive Officer ir@snowlakelithium.com
fw@snowlakelithium.com  

[1] www.globaluranium.com.au

[2] www.globaluranium.com.au

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282512

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

snow-lake-resourceslitmnasdaq-litmlithium-investing
LITM
The Conversation (0)
Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has completed an agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake") to sell its remaining 49% interest in 37 mineral claims in south-eastern... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to provide a corporate update as gold prices have reached all-time highs in 2025 and the Company advances its portfolio of gold and lithium assets in North America."Gold is reaffirming its... Keep Reading...
Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited Reports: Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited Reports: Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF, Global Uranium, GUE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Powder River Basin LLC (Powder River) — a 50/50 joint venture between Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM), has completed another 15 holes (now a total of... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Brings Industry-Leading Enterprise AI to Even More Users with New Advancements to Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake ML

Snowflake Brings Industry-Leading Enterprise AI to Even More Users with New Advancements to Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake ML

Snowflake Cortex AI delivers easy, efficient, and trusted enterprise AI to thousands of organizations — making it simple to create custom chat experiences, fine-tune best-in-class models, and expedite no-code AI development Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Doubles Down on Developers with End-to-End Capabilities for Building Enterprise-Grade Pipelines, Models, and AI-Powered Apps

Snowflake Doubles Down on Developers with End-to-End Capabilities for Building Enterprise-Grade Pipelines, Models, and AI-Powered Apps

New innovations including Snowflake Notebooks, Snowflake Trail, DevOps tools, and more accelerate end-to-end development for builders, all from Snowflake's unified platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 ,... Keep Reading...
Savannah Resources Plc

Official signing of the Portuguese State Grant

Savannah joins other grant recipient companies at official signing ceremony

Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, a 'Strategic Project' under the European Critical Raw Materials Act and Europe's largest spodumene lithium deposit (the 'Project'), was delighted to join with other recipients of State grants yesterday at the... Keep Reading...
Excellent Results from 2025 Core Drilling Program at McDermitt

Excellent Results from 2025 Core Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, or the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is pleased to report assay results from the drilling program at the McDermitt Lithium Project completed late 2025. All holes returned strong lithium and magnesium intercepts from shallow depths, including:R92: 36.5m @... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue neon batteries with lightning symbols on a dark gradient background.

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The global lithium market enters 2026 after a punishing 2025 marked by oversupply, weaker-than-expected EV demand and sustained price pressure, although things began turning around for lithium stocks in Q4. Lithium carbonate prices in North Asia fell to four-year lows early in the year,... Keep Reading...
Blue battery with Australian flag design on a wooden surface.

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Global demand for lithium presents a significant opportunity for Australia and Australian lithium companies.Australia remains the world’s largest lithium miner, supplying nearly 30 percent of global output in 2024, though its dominance is easing as other lithium-producing countries such as... Keep Reading...
Cleantech Lithium

CEOL Application for Laguna Verde Submitted

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has submitted its application (the "Application") for a Special Lithium... Keep Reading...
Glowing neon handshake sign on a dark wall.

SQM, Codelco Seal Landmark Lithium Joint Venture in Salar de Atacama

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) and Codelco have finalized their long-awaited partnership, forming a new joint venture that will oversee lithium production in Chile’s Salar de Atacama through 2060.SQM announced on Saturday (December 27) that it has completed its strategic partnership... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Related News

gold-investing

Gold-Copper Consolidation Continues as Eldorado Moves to Acquire Foran

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Selects RESPEC and Kappes Cassiday to Update Santa Fe Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

base-metals-investing

Share Placement Update