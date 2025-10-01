SMR Announces the Appointment of Vice President, Finance

SMR Announces the Appointment of Vice President, Finance

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR,OTC:AGMRF) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Claudio Cubillas as Vice President, Finance, effective October 1, 2025 .

Mr. Cubillas is a seasoned executive with over 16 years of progressive experience in the mining sector, spanning corporate finance, project control, and mine operations . Most recently, he served as General Manager of Sociedad Minera Corona S.A., a subsidiary of Sierra Metals Inc., where he successfully led a turnaround strategy that restored profitability, strengthened liquidity, and improved operational stability. In this role, he demonstrated strong capabilities in financial planning, cost control, project execution, and operational management in underground mining environments. Mr. Cubillas also held senior finance positions at Sierra Metals Inc., where he was responsible for corporate financial planning, debt refinancing, and supporting crisis management initiatives. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cubillas worked in investment banking, advising Latin American companies on capital raising and debt structuring.

As Vice President, Finance, Mr. Cubillas will be based in Peru and will provide direct support to the Company's Chief Financial Officer, overseeing local financial operations, strengthening internal controls, and advancing the Company's financial planning as it continues to progress the development of its Reliquias Project in Huancavelica, Peru .

"We are delighted to welcome Claudio to our leadership team. His expertise in finance, project control, mine operations, and investment banking will be instrumental in enhancing our financial management capabilities and supporting the execution of the Reliquias Project," said Alvaro Espinoza , Chief Executive Officer of Silver Mountain.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Cubillas was granted an aggregate of 30,000 options to acquire class A common shares of the Company ("Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $3.25 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration and development of silver projects in Peru . The Company's principal asset is the Reliquias Project, a past-producing silver mine located in the Castrovirreyna district of Huancavelica. Silver Mountain is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through responsible mining, strong community engagement, and sustainable development practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions as to expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to, "expects", "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.  No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 17, 2025 , and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc is a silver explorer and mine developer. It is focused on the exploration and development of the Castrovirreyna project located in Huancavelica, Peru. The group's projects include Reliquias, Dorita.

