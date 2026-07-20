SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

  • Agreement includes SMBC Aviation Capital's first-ever 737-10 order
  • 737-10 order is single largest by a lessor

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and SMBC Aviation Capital today announced that the global aviation finance platform and lessor has ordered 100 737 MAX airplanes, including 60 737-10 and 40 737-8 jets.

Boeing and SMBC Aviation Capital today announced that the global aviation finance platform and lessor has ordered 100 737 MAX airplanes, including 60 737-10 and 40 737-8 jets.

The 737-10 order represents SMBC Aviation Capital's first purchase for the 737 MAX family's highest capacity variant. With this order, SMBC Aviation Capital increases its owned, managed and committed to portfolio for the 737 MAX family to 450 jets. 

"This transaction represents a significant milestone for SMBC Aviation Capital and will ensure our airline customers have access to a long-term pipeline of new technology aircraft," said Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital. "Our partnership with Boeing spans over two decades and this order reflects market dynamics as our airline and investor customers look to upgauge to the 737-10. This order will support their growth ambitions well into the next decade and reflects our strong confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX and sustained demand for fuel-efficient, technologically advanced narrowbody aircraft."

The 737-10 has the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane, seating up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km). By selecting the 737-10, SMBC Aviation Capital will be able to meet strong market demand for larger single-aisle jets, diversify its asset mix and capture a new customer base.

"We are honored that the new and expanded team at SMBC continues to place its trust in Boeing and the 737 MAX family," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "This commitment, including SMBC's first 737-10 order, reflects the strong demand we are seeing for the 737 MAX family's efficiency, reliability and versatility."

As global passenger traffic is forecast to grow 4% annually over the next two decades, lessors are increasingly looking to grow and diversify their single-aisle portfolios to provide airlines with more fuel-efficient jets capable of operating across a variety of route networks. Lessors have ordered more than 1,450 737 MAX jets, representing 20% of the 737 MAX backlog.

About SMBC

SMBC Aviation Capital is the leading global aviation finance platform, servicing a fleet of 1700 aircraft with more than 170 airlines globally. Benefiting from the strong support of its shareholders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital has a high-quality global airline customer base with an owned portfolio comprising 80% new technology aircraft (by net book value). SMBC Aviation Capital has a strong capital position and holds an A- and BBB+ rating with S&P and Fitch respectively, reflecting the long-term strength of its business. For more information, please visit: https://www.smbc.aero/

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

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SOURCE Boeing

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