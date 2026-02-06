Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, held February 5th are now available for on-demand viewing.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 10th.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

February 5th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Betolar Oyj (OTCQX: BTLRF | NASDAQ First North: BETOLAR)
Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH)
C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB: CYSNF | TSXV: CMI)
d'Amico International Shipping SA (OTCQX: DMCOF | Borsa Italiana: DIS)
Atlas Salt Inc. (OTCQX: SALQF | TSXV: SALT)
Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)
BacTech Environmental Corporation (OTCQB: BCCEF | CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF)
Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGM)
Bitzero Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: BTZRF | CSE: BITZ)
Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT)
Aluula Composites Inc. (OTCQB: AUUAF | TSXV: AUUA)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, February 4, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 4 février 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Electric car and control panel.

10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2026

The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative. The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals... Keep Reading...
MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank ProductionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rzolv Technologies

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development ("ERD") to... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL,OTC:RZOLF) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development... Keep Reading...

