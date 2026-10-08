Skydance Debuts on NYSE Following 'Historic' Media Merger: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 8th

  • Skydance officially debuted this week as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery come together.
    • The company says its mission is to build the next-generation global media + entertainment company powered by creativity and technology.
    • In a statement, Chairman and CEO David Ellison said this marks a 'historic' moment for the entire industry. 
    • Skydance shares began trading on the NYSE this past Tuesday under the ticker symbol SKYD.
  • New York Comic Con 2026, which is the 20th anniversary of the event, kicks off today from the Javits Center in New York City.
    • The event is organized by RX, the dedicated exhibitions division of RELX.
    • This year's NYCC features an Aspiring Professional Program to help support aspiring industry professionals.
    • RX CEO Hugh Jones will join NYSE Live to discuss this year's event and the demand for in-person experiences.
  • Elevated U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices are driving early-day market activity.
    • Both the 10-year and 30-year notes hit their highest levels since 2002 this morning.
    • ICE Brent Crude was trading at about $105 at 8 a.m. ET after President Trump said he doesn't want to make a deal with Iran.
    • Wednesday's Fed Minutes revealed that most policymakers expect one more rate hike this year. 

Opening Bell
Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Ternium (NYSE: TX) celebrates the 20th anniversary of listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Genius Sports Limited at NYSE on October 7

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