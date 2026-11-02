Siva Barnwell Adams Named Corporate Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has named Siva Barnwell Adams corporate secretary and chief governance officer, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

In her new role, Barnwell Adams will counsel the board of directors and Chevron's senior management on corporate governance matters, manage the Corporate Governance Department and serve on the Law Function Executive Committee. She succeeds Mary A. Francis, who will retire from Chevron in May 2027 after 25 years with the company.

"Siva brings extensive experience in corporate governance, securities and board matters, along with a deep understanding of Chevron's business and culture," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth. "We are pleased to welcome Siva to this role and are confident she will continue Chevron's tradition of governance excellence."

As deputy corporate secretary, Barnwell Adams currently supports the board of directors and works closely with senior leaders on governance and corporate matters. Prior to her current role, Barnwell Adams served as senior managing counsel for the Major Transactions Law Group, where she led the team and advised senior management on significant mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and portfolio matters.

Barnwell Adams has worked at Chevron for more than 26 years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Texas at Austin in 1991. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law in 1994. After nearly six years practicing civil and commercial litigation at law firms, she joined Texaco in 2000 before its merger with Chevron in 2001.

Francis, who joined Chevron in 2002 and became corporate secretary and chief governance officer in 2015, will become a senior advisor to incoming Chief Legal Officer Scott A. Keller, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

"Mary has been an exceptional leader, trusted advisor and steward of Chevron's governance practices," Wirth said. "She has helped guide the company through significant periods of growth and transformation while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and corporate governance. As a respected thought leader, Mary has also helped elevate standards in the broader corporate governance community. The board of directors, our senior leadership team and I are deeply grateful for her many contributions and dedicated service to Chevron."

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of operations, and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com .

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations, assets and strategy that are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the petroleum, chemicals, and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "progress," "design," "enable," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "trajectory," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "future," "aspires" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company's products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company's global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates, including Venezuela; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and the global response to these hostilities; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings and efficiencies associated with enterprise structural cost reduction initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; changes in projected future cash flows; timing of crude oil liftings; uncertainties about the estimated quantities of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; pace and scale of the development of large carbon capture and storage and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures related to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Hess Corporation; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; changes to the company's capital allocation strategies; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 21 through 27 of the company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

James Craig -- +1 (832) 794-1630

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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