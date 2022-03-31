TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV SilverCrest Metals Inc. announces the retirement of Mr. Ross Glanville P.Eng., MBA, CPA, CGA from the Company's Board of Directors effective today. Mr. Glanville has been on the Company's Board since August 2015 . Previously, he was on the Board of the Company's predecessor, SilverCrest Mines, for 4 years. N. Eric Fier CEO remarked, "On behalf of the Board and the management team at ...

SIL:CA,SILV