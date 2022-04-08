TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF Quantec Geoscience Completes TITAN MT Deep-Penetrating Geophysical Survey at La Virginia Drilling at Paredones zone is complete, with first results now received Prospecting activities continue to advance La Colmena, north of El Rubi, and return encouraging surface samples ranging up to 8.31 gt gold and 90 gt silver from chip sampling at the southern extension of El Molino Zone Silver Viper ...

VIPR:CA