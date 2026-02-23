Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

Visit Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV: SLVR,OTC:SLVTF) (OTCQX: SLVTF) at Booth #3206 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Surface Zone Project, a silver and gold project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 28,000 hectares. The previous Technical Report titled Pre-Feasibility Study of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico dated October 22, 2024 is available on SEDAR+ and under the Corporation's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

