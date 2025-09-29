Silver One Resources Grants Stock Options

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE,OTC:SLVRF) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announce it has granted 5,150,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. Each option is exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements as determined by the board of directors.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company owns a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in unmined historic resources as well as in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip, which can potentially increase the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect, recently permitted for drilling, which lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974‐5274
Mobile: (720) 273-6224
Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268472

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver One Resources Inc.SVE:CATSXV:SVESilver Investing
SVE:CA
The Conversation (0)

Silver One Resources Inc.

Silver One Resources Inc is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. It has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the Arizona Silver Belt, immediately adjacent to the prolific copper-producing area of Globe, Arizona.

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS ADDITIONAL COPPER AND SILVER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

DRILLING PERMITS ON POTENTIAL HIGH-GRADE SILVER TARGETS

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional copper and silver prospects with up to 1,240 gt Ag and 7.79% Cu in selected samples (see Table 1, Figures 1 and 2 below and the Company's news release of May 15, 2024 ). These samples were collected in the southern portion of the property where multiple copper and silver showings suggest potential for the discovery of porphyry related copper-silver mineralization. This part of the project is immediately northeast of the Freeport McMoRan Miami copper mine and the recently discovered Ocelot porphyry project being actively explored by BHP (see Figure 3 below).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS NEW SILVER VEIN FRAGMENTS AND OUTLINES NEW COPPER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional large silver vein fragments along the major east-west 417 vein structure, immediately to the west of the large angular and unabraded 417 pound (189 kg) silver vein fragment that was estimated to contain over 70% silver (see February 5, 2020 January 11, 2021 company's news releases and Figure 1).  The distribution of these newly discovered vein fragments, one weighing up to 6+ pounds (2.7 kg), extends the area of potential mineralization 600+ metres to the west of the 417 pound silver vein fragment (see Figure 2 below), significantly expanding the area of potential high-grade silver prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of a silver coin edge.

Silver Price Surges Above US$47, Approaches All-time High

The silver price surged on Monday (September 29), breaking US$47 per ounce.

The white metal last reached this level in 2011, the same year it nearly hit US$50 for only the second time in history. Silver's first run to the US$50 level came in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Mercado Minerals

Mercado Minerals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Concordia Silver

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (“Mercado” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed and executed a definitive share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), dated September 26, 2025, to acquire (the “Acquisition”) all of the outstanding share capital of Concordia Silver Company S.A. DE C.V. (“Concordia”). The Acquisition includes two silver - gold mineral properties held by Concordia, Copalito and Zamora, located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director of Mercado, commented, “This is an important development for Mercado, as we continue to expand our project portfolio. Our due diligence reviewing the assets in Concordia leaves us to believe we have lots of exploration upside. I look forward to working with our team in Mexico as we advance Copalito and Zamora.”

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding a silver bar near a paper sheet with price charts and numbers; other silver bullion bars nearby.

What are Silver Futures?

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. With the silver price hitting US$44 per ounce following the US Federal Reserve's September 2025 rate cut, investors are wondering if the white metal will it break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical bullion, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Marcus, silver bars.

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics, discusses silver's recent price activity and where the white metal could be headed next.

He also weighs in on supply and demand dynamics, as well as the question of price suppression.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Related News

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project