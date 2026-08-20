Silver North Reports Haldane Royalty Transaction

(TheNewswire)
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Underlying royalty holders sell combined 2% NSR to Orogen Royalties
Vancouver, BC, August 20, 2026 - TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") reports it has been informed that Orogen Royalties (TSX-V:OGN) has purchased the combined 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Haldane Property from the underlying royalty holders. Orogen purchased a 0.5% NSR from each of four separate individuals for total consideration of $500,000 cash and a percentage of future royalty revenue capped at $2,500,000.
"We believe this purchase recognizes the strong potential of the Haldane Property to host a significant silver resource in a historic silver camp," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North. "Prior to this, Orogen has focused primarily on organic royalty generation, with this purchase marking only its second acquired royalty and further underscoring the quality exploration targets at the Haldane Property."
Silver North's 2026 exploration program consists of two drill rigs in operation on site at Haldane with the primary focus being the expansion of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization at its recently discovered Main Fault target. A 2025 drill hole at the Main Fault (HLD25-31) intersected 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc over 13.15 m (see news release dated November 17, 2025). One rig continues to step out along strike and down dip at the Main Fault, while the second rig is testing the Bighorn target, a separate vein target 3 km to the northwest. The only hole drilled at Bighorn, in 2019, returned strongly anomalous silver mineralization, including 125.7 g/t silver over 2.35 m (see news release dated October 22, 2019).
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
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