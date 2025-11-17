Silver North Intersects 13.15 metres Averaging 818 g/t Silver and 1.39 g/t Gold from 249.9 m Depth at the Haldane Silver Property, Keno District, Yukon

Silver North Intersects 13.15 metres Averaging 818 g/t Silver and 1.39 g/t Gold from 249.9 m Depth at the Haldane Silver Property, Keno District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

  • Results received from three holes at the Main Fault target.

  • The first hole of the 2025 program extended mineralization 90 m downdip from 2024 discovery intersections.

  • 5 additional holes to be reported.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") announces that the Company has received results from the first three holes completed during the 2025 exploration program at its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon. Results include 3.2 metres averaging 2014 gt silver, 1.72 gt gold, 4.73% lead and 1.1% zinc within a larger 13.15 metre intersection of 818 gt silver, 1.39 gt gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc. A total of eight holes (totalling 1,759.5 metres) were completed in the 2025 program. The road-accessible 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT, adjacent to Hecla Mining's producing Keno Hill Silver Mine property, and hosts numerous occurrences of silver-lead-zinc-bearing quartz siderite veins resembling the ore-bearing veins being mined at Keno Hill.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of the 2025 program so far, highlighted by the 90 m downdip step out from last year's discovery holes at the Main Fault," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North. "The width and grades of the mineralized portion of the structure at the Main Fault continue to impress: HLD25-31 is the best hole drilled on the property to date. We saw some indication of higher gold grades with some portions of the mineralized structure in 2024. With this downdip hole, we are seeing consistent high-grade silver with significantly higher gold concentrations than seen at other targets on the property."

HLD25-31 was drilled from the same pad as the 2024 discovery holes at the Main Fault (see news release dated November 14, 2024). The hole intersected the Main Fault approximately 90 m downdip from HLD24-30, yielding a 13.15 m mineralized intersection averaging 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc from 249.9 metres down hole. A sub-interval of this mineralization averaged 2014 g/t silver, 1.72 g/t gold, 4.73% lead and 1.1% zinc over 3.2 m from 251.8 m, while another sub-interval starting at 256.1 m averaged 1112 g/t silver, 4.61 g/t gold, 7.11% lead and 1.51% zinc over 1.25 m. The HLD25-31 intersection appears to indicate a steeping of the structure versus the apparent dip in holes HLD24-29 and 30. Additionally, the elevated gold grades observed in the hanging wall intersection of HLD24-30 are observed throughout the entire 13.15 m interval. As with other intersections at the Main Fault and elsewhere on the Haldane property, mineralization consists of siderite +/- quartz, galena and sphalerite veins and breccias, as well as strongly faulted and ground up vein and vein breccia material.

Table 1: 2025 Drilling – Significant Results

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

Silver Eq 1

HLD25-31

249.90

263.05

13.15

818

1.39

2.54

0.98

896

incl

251.80

255.00

3.20

2014

1.72

4.73

1.10

2055

incl

256.10

257.35

1.25

1112

4.61

7.11

1.51

1446

HLD25-32

153.00

175.65

22.65

160

0.23

0.75

0.80

187

incl

165.10

171.60

6.50

326

0.19

0.81

1.30

346

a nd incl

169.00

169.80

0.80

1438

0.51

2.78

1.60

1428

HLD25-33

193.49

199.05

5.56

176

0.11

1.33

1.96

224

incl

195.35

197.80

2.45

311

0.17

1.51

3.27

376

1 Silver-equivalent values are calculated assuming typical recoveries based on metallurgical studies conducted on a range of analogous epithermal vein deposits and are not necessarily reflective of metallurgy on the property. No metallurgical work has been reported on the property. The recoveries used are 92% silver, 70% gold, 88% lead and 70% zinc. The silver – equivalent formula: using the formula: ((35 * silver (g/t)*0.92 / 31.1035) + (3000 * gold (g/t)*0.70 / 31.1035) + (1.00 * 2204 * lead %*0.88/100) + (1.20 * 2204 * zinc %*0.70/100)) *(31.1035 / 35). Metal price assumptions are US$35/oz silver, US$3,000/oz gold, US$1.00/lb lead and US$1.20/lb zinc. True widths are unknown.

HLD25-32 and 33 were drilled to test the Main Fault on a section 50 metres to the northeast of the HLD24-29 and 30, and HLD25-31 section. These holes successfully extended the breadth of silver-lead-zinc mineralization. HLD25-32 intersected 6.5 metres averaging 326 g/t silver, 0.19 g/t gold, 0.81% lead and 1.3% zinc from 165.1 metres including 0.80 m averaging 1,438 g/t silver, 0.51 g/t gold, 2.78% lead and 1.6% zinc. This is hosted within a broad 22.65 metre-wide mineralized zone averaging 160 g/t silver, 0.23 g/t Au, 0.75% lead and 0.80% zinc from 153.0 metres down hole.

HLD25-33 intersected the Main Fault approximately 45 m downdip of HLD25-33, yielding 2.45 m of 311 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t gold, 1.51% lead and 3.27% zinc within a 5.56 m interval of 176 g/t silver, 0.11 g/t gold, 1.33% lead and 1.96% zinc from 193.49 m down hole.

Table 2: 2025 Drilling – Collar Location Data (NAD83, UTM Zone 8)

Hole

Depth (m)

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip

HLD25-31

282.9

456783

7082994

1261

104

-86

HLD25-32

189.0

456829

7083057

1274

130

-68

HLD25-33

208.4

456783

7082994

1261

63

-67

HLD25-34

203.0

456762

7082948

1258

105

-54

HLD25-35

207.0

456762

7082948

1258

105

-71

HLD25-36

210.0

456762

7082948

1258

63

-55

HLD25-37

171.0

456729

7082904

1263

104

-62

HLD25-38

220.3

456776

7082990

1265

125

-74

The Company is now waiting for the analytical results from the five remaining holes completed in the 2025 program. The five remaining holes tested the Main Fault on sections 50 and 100 metres southwest of the hole 29/30/31 section.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Plan Map


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Section D-D'


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Section E-E'

Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Sampling Procedures

All diamond drill core from the 2025 program at the Haldane project was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged from 0.3-1.5 metres. Control samples comprised approximately 20% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, preparation duplicates and analytical duplicates. QA/QC results were reviewed in real time, and all data have been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this release.

During the field program, all samples were secured on site and delivered to ALS Minerals in Whitehorse, Yukon. All samples were prepared at ALS Minerals in Whitehorse before being transported to the ALS laboratory (an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory) in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis.

Samples are dried, weighed, and crushed to at least 70% passing 2mm, and a 250 g split is pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 μm (PREP-31). All samples are analyzed using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS methods (ME-ICP61 and ME-MS61). Over-limit analyses for silver (>100 ppm), lead (>10,000 ppm), and zinc (>10,000 ppm) are re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). Samples with over-limit silver assays > 1500 ppm are analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). Gold is assayed by 30-gram fire assay and AAS (Au-AA23).

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane S ilver P roject (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project), the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. in the Silvertip/Midway District, BC and Yukon) and the GDR project also in the Silvertip/Midway district. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release and approved the news release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel: (604) 807- 7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com

X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver North ResourcesSNAG:CCTSXV:SNAGPrecious Metals Investing
SNAG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North Resources

Next Generation Silver Discoveries

Next Generation Silver Discoveries Keep Reading...
Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

(TheNewswire) Drilling to test high-grade silver targets at the West Fault, Main Fault and Bighorn Vancouver, BC, September 10, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling campaign has... Keep Reading...
Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

(TheNewswire) Drilling indicates the presence of a Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") style system at Tim 2,252 metres drilled in six holes Drill is currently moving from Tim to the Haldane Property Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 4, 2024 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF)... Keep Reading...
Silver North to Commence Haldane Drilling

Silver North to Commence Haldane Drilling

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC, August 27, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on 2024 Yukon exploration activities at the wholly owned Haldane Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver... Keep Reading...
Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

(TheNewswire) Drilling indicates the presence of a Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") style system at Tim Program Expanded to include airborne geophysical surveys Over 1,300 m of planned 2,000 m of drilling completed to date Management recently completed site visit Vancouver, BC, August 19, 2 024 –... Keep Reading...
Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC, July 18, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche (the " Final Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the projection of mineralization in the No.... Keep Reading...
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten

Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Significant consolidation of district-scale tungstenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Rob Macdonald, VP of Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation will be presenting about the Company's recent and future... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Initial Trenching Returns up to 4.0 m at 3.10 g/t Au and 4.0 m at 2.68 g/t Au within Strong Geochemical Anomalies First-pass exploration confirms four robust gold-in-soil anomalies across the 301.8 km² Kotobi Project, including values exceeding 1,400 ppb Au Trenching at the Kotobi 1 target... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Welcomes Referral of Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor to Major Projects Office