Silver Crown Royalties Reports Q3 Results and Record Quarterly Earnings

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - October 30, 2026 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") announces the release of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and management's discussion & analysis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and will be uploading these filings to its website today. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL AND CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:
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Strong YoY Revenue Growth: Generated $1,609,779 in royalty revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026, a 541% increase over the $251,212 generated in Q3 2025. Revenue was 14% lower than the $1,867,056 generated in Q2 2026 due to a decrease in the average silver price in Q3 2026.
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Silver Deliveries: Attributable silver deliveries totaled 18,063 ounces for the quarter, a 288% increase from 4,651 ounces in Q3 2025 and unchanged from Q2 2026.
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Record Quarterly Net Income: Net income of $379,110 ($0.07 per basic share) for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $468,172 in Q3 2025, representing the Company's second consecutive profitable quarter.
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Strengthened Balance Sheet: Cash and term deposits of $7,720,517 and working capital of $15,485,929 as at September 30, 2026, with $13,837,779 received from the exercise of warrants in the first nine months of 2026.
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Expanded Madre Sierra Royalty Position: Effective September 15, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of a third existing privately held 1% net smelter return royalty on Titiminas Silver Inc.'s Madre Sierra deposit in Jauja, Peru. This adds to the two 1% net smelter return royalties acquired effective June 30, 2026. Consideration for the third royalty was:
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US$2,000,000 in cash paid at closing;
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US$1,000,000 paid through the issuance of 38,401 units of the Company, each comprising one common share and one-half of one warrant exercisable at 150% of the issue price for 24 months;
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up to US$1,000,000 in additional units, payable once the first royalty payment is received after at least 30 days of continuous production at a rate of at least 70 tonnes per day.
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SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
SILVER OUNCES AND REVENUE GROWTH PROFILE, SINCE INCEPTION:
For complete details, please refer to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at silvercrownroyalties.com.
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds eight silver royalties across six projects. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
T: (416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and amount of royalty payments under the Madre Sierra royalties, the commencement and rate of production at the Madre Sierra deposit, the issuance of additional units to the vendor of the third Madre Sierra royalty, the collection of outstanding royalties receivable, and the Company's pipeline of royalty opportunities. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
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