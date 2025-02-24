Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (" Investor Cubed ") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada. The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed (the " Agreement ") provide for up to a one-year term (terminable at SCRi's option after three months), provides for cash compensation of C$10,000 per month payable by Silver Crown to Investor Cubed for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Subject to approval by Cboe Canada Inc., Investor Cubed will also be entitled to 25,000 common shares of Silver Crown to be issued in equal quarterly instalments over the one-year term subject to termination clause under the Agreement.

Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed, stated, "Investor Cubed is excited to begin working with Silver Crown. We have been interested Silver and looking for an ideal way to capitalize on the strong price movement and bullishness of the commodity. We believe Silver Crown offers an ideal way to invest in Silver without all the associated risks when investing in silver mining companies.  Silver Crown is poised to deliver strong results and increased growth for its shareholders".

Silver Crown is also pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 67,538 units (" Units ") at a price of C$6.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately C$439,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (" Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$13.00 for a period of three years from the closing date. The proceeds from this tranche will be used to partially fund the second tranche of the Company's silver royalty acquisition on the Igor 4 project in Peru, as well as general and administrative expenses. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The closing was subject to customary conditions, including the approval of Cboe Canada Inc.

"We look forward to leveraging Investor Cubed's experience and client base. We believe this will boost our ability to connect Silver Crown Royalties with key Canadian investors," stated Peter Bures, CEO of Silver Crown Royalties. "Their expertise and the first tranche closing strengthen our financial position and serve to elevate our presence in Canada's investment community."

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a publicly traded, silver royalty company. SCRi currently has four silver royalties of which three are revenue-generating. Its business model presents investors with precious metals exposure allowing for a natural hedge against currency devaluation while minimizing the negative impact of cost inflation associated with production. SCRi endeavors to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, CEO Telephone: 647-258-3310

Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include but are not limited to, "We look forward to leveraging Investor Cubed's experience and client base. We believe this will boost our ability to connect Silver Crown Royalties with key Canadian investors", and "Their expertise and the first tranche closing strengthen our financial position and serve to elevate our presence in Canada's investment community." Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

SCRI:CC
Silver Crown Royalties
Silver Crown Royalties
