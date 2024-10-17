Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (“Silver Crown”, “SCRi”, the “Corporation”, or the “Company”) (Cboe: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) is excited to announce the appointment of Salman Partners as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

CEO of Salman Partners, industry icon Terry Salman raised over $20 billion for over 400 exploration and mining companies. His 35+ year portfolio of experience includes executive roles at Nesbitt Thomson (acquired by BMO) where he was instrumental in forming the mining team and its mining conference in the 1990s.

Adding to his mining legacy is his dynamic public service presence, recently appointed to the Order of Canada for his contributions to mining exploration and for his generous philanthropy and community activism. He served with the United States Marine Corps and is a Vietnam veteran. Mr. Salman received an MBA from the University of Hartford. You can read about Mr. Salman’s life’s work in his recently published book “What We Give: From Marine to Philanthropist: A Memoir,” available at https://www.whatwegivebook.com/.

Mr. Salman remarked:“I am intrigued by this appointment as Strategic Advisor to Silver Crown Royalties. Silver Crown’s unique royalty model offers investors a new approach to silver investing. I look forward to an interesting and progress driven working relationship.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Terry Salman to our team as advisor. Terry’s decades of experience in mining finance combined with his deep industry insights and strong leadership make him an invaluable asset to our team. Terry’s commitment to excellence and his proven track record in the sector will be instrumental as we continue to grow and achieve our strategic objectives”, commented Peter Bures CEO of Silver Crown Royalties

ABOUT SALMAN PARTNERS

Salman Partners is an independent advisory firm with a distinguished 30-year history in the financial services industry. Since its incorporation in September 1994, the firm has evolved from its origins as a licensed broker-dealer in Canada and the United States to become a trusted advisor in the resource sector. Throughout its extensive history, Salman Partners has provided expert guidance to over 400 companies, maintaining a rich tradition of excellence and integrity in financial advisory services.

ABOUT SILVER CROWN ROYALTIES INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a publicly traded, revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenue and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures

Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to statements with respect to SCRi’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives in the future and its ability to target additional operational silver-producing projects. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi’s ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi’s business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

